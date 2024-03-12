Zac Brown Band to Release New Single 'Tie Up' Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning Zac Brown Band is gearing up for warmer weather with their new single “Tie Up” which will drop next Friday (3/22.)

“Tie Up” is a catchy summer anthem that transports listeners to dog days by the water with a fishing pole and good friends. Its infectious rhythm and lyrics paint a vivid picture of soaking up the sun and enjoying the simple pleasures of life. With its blend of country charm and feel-good melodies, “Tie Up” is destined to become a soundtrack for summer.

Pre-save the song ahead of its release today right HERE and see what Zac Brown Band had to say about "Tie Up" HERE.

Described as an “immensely talented band of musicians with an eclectic combination of country, rock, roots and blues sounds” (Nippertown), Zac Brown Band will be bringing their diverse live show to over 20 cities this year, many with Kenny Chesney for the SUN GOES DOWN Tour. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://zacbrownband.com/.

Catch Zac Brown Band Live:

4/6 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

4/20 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium *

4/27 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium *

5/4 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium *

5/11 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium *

5/18 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

5/25 – Landover, MD – FedExField *

5/26 – Norfolk, VA – Patriotic Festival 2024 at Scope Arena

6/1 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium *

6/2 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

6/8 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field *

6/15 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field *

6/22 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field *

7/6 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium *

7/7 – Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island – Cavendish Beach Music Festival

7/13 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field *

7/20 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium *

7/21 – Paso Robles, CA – California Mid-State Fair

7/27 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High Stadium *

8/3 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium *

8/10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field *

8/17 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium *

8/23 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium *

8/24 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium *

8/25 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium *

10/27 – Cape Town, South Africa – Cape Town Country Festival

* with Kenny Chesney on the SUN GOES DOWN 2024 Tour

About Zac Brown Band:

Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning, Southern rock group led by front man, Zac Brown. Throughout their career spanning more than a decade, Zac Brown Band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard's Country Albums chart.

To date, the group has won three GRAMMY Awards, including Best New Artist in 2010, sold more than 30.5 million singles, 9.3 million albums, amassed over 11.2 billion catalog streams, achieved 16 #1 radio singles and are the second act to top both the Country and Active Rock formats. Zac Brown Band has headlined 9 North American Tours and currently holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at the iconic Fenway Park.

Symbolic of their massive success at the ballpark, in July 2022, Zac Brown Band was inducted into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame, joining music icons Paul McCartney and Billy Joel. Since their debut, Zac Brown Band has developed a reputation with critics and fans alike as one of the most dynamic live performers, marked by strong musicianship that defies genre boundaries.