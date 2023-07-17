ZZ Releases New Single 'BARBIE'

ZZ Releases New Single 'BARBIE'

Indian-American artist ZZ reveals “BARBIE,” a timely single that’s as lavish as the new film. Featuring close collaborator Thorii, his newest is a subtly smooth blend of pop and hip-hop where he shifts from flexes to finding his own Hollywood actress.

“BARBIE” is also the first taste of ZZ’s forthcoming pop album; expect a major artistic statement that finds the skyrocketing vocalist making a colossal stylistic shift from last year’s GHOST. Alongside “BARBIE,” ZZ also recently released “NOWADAYS, a melodic, uptempo single featuring PRETTYMUCH’s Edwin.

Raised in New Delhi and relocated to Los Angeles, ZZ is turning heads within the hip-hop scene, with over millions of streams under his belt and tons of support from Spotify and Apple Music editorial playlists, while receiving praise from the likes of Daily Chiefers, Lyrical Lemonade, Ones To Watch, Noctis Mag, Elevator Mag, Noisey, and Rolling Stone.

ZZ has made himself known collaborating with artists such as Timbaland, FRVRFRIDAY, Destin Laurel, 24kGoldn, Guapdad 4000, Kodie Shane, and music video director LONEWOLF. He’s squarely situated within the community as a fast-rising one to watch.



