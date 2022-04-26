ZILLION Announced As Support For Summer Tour With Pop Evil

Today ZILLION is thrilled to announce that he will be supporting Pop Evil this summer on The Vortex Tour along with Oxymorons.

The tour is set to kick off June 24th and will be making stops in Grand Rapids, Houston, Tulsa, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Seattle, and more. Tickets will be available to purchase here. ZILLION has also shared his new single, "Pocket Boy."

Speaking on the new video he shares, "Within prison walls, the person holding the inside-out pocket of another inmate lets everyone know who owns who. The pocket boy video is comprised of 10 different vignettes that depict how we ourselves, those close to us, systems, and societal structures can turn us into pocket boys."

Not much grows north of the Arctic Circle, except dreams and psychosis. Born to an Alaskan drug house protected by a pet wolf, Zillion nurtured both. It's the classic call to all who destroy or create. Tell your story or your story tells you. Zillion learned to surf his avalanche, to climb out of the belly of the whale, and turned his dirt into fertilizer to grow something that only blooms in the face of darkness.

This awakening birthed a dark genre-less musical journey that explores the pliability of the human mind, the ringmasters we espouse as gods, the fragility of innocence and beauty, and the polarity of our emotions and the distortions they illuminate.

It spawned a show, as if Cirque Du Soleil hired Andre Leon Talley and David Lynch as co-artistic directors. Zillion redefines live theater as Alive Theater. Sight, sound, smell, touch, and a story that pollutes your soul, dropkicks your gut, and highjacks your imagination, altering you forever.

Zillion is a puzzle to solve, a magic trick to be revealed, a doorway into a mad world that defiantly makes more sense than the one we live in. It's a preying canid on stage, stalking us like our DNA, haunting us in our hometowns, possessing us through the people we love. If all the world's broken toys made a community, Zillion would be their playground.

Listen to "Pocket boy" here:

The Vortex Tour Dates

06/24/22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Rock The Lot @ The Intersection

06/25/22 - Urbana, IL - Canopy Club

06/26/22 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall @ Von Braun Center

06/28/22 - Johnson City, TN - Capones

06/30/22 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

07/01/22 - Tulsa, OK - Cains Ballroom

07/02/22 - Waco, TX - The Backyard

07/03/22 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewsters

07/06/22 - Little Rock, AR - The Music Hall

07/08/22 - Bay City, MI - Wenonah Park World Friendship Shell

07/09/22 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center

07/10/22 - Des Moines, IA - Woolys

07/12/22 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theater

07/15/22 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogues

07/16/22 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

07/17/22 - Laconia, NH - Granite State Music Hall

08/05/22 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

08/06/22 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

08/07/22 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile Showroom

08/08/22 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

08/10/22 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

08/13/22 - Omaha, NE - Showdown

08/14/22 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion