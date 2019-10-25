ZHU to Headline MTV's SnowGlobe Music Festival

On the heels of ZHU's newly released single, "Came For The Low," the Grammy-nominated artist joins MTV's SnowGlobe Music Festival, North America's premiere New Year's destination experience, taking place in South Lake Tahoe, C.A. on Dec. 29-31, 2019.

Tickets for the three-day event are available now at http://bit.ly/MTVxSGMF19.

ZHU joins the lineup alongside previously announced Skrillex, Fisher, Gigantic NGHTMRE, Griz, E-40, Louis the Child, Tchami x Malaa, Vince Staples, A-Trak and more. Additional acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

The New Year's Eve celebration hosts a diverse lineup of acclaimed artists across three unique stages with a mix of new art installations, the return of the iconic MTV Lodge, with the largest brand footprint featuring premium giveaways throughout the event, and SnowGlobe's beloved Big Air activation - showcasing professional ski and snowboard demos alongside sets on the mainstage.

For more information on the festival and travel accommodations please visit, www.snowglobemusicfestival.com.

Follow along @SnowGlobe on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and visit SnowGlobe's YouTube Channel for more updates and get in on the conversation with #SG19.



