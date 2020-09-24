Yung Baby Tate, Wuki & Stoppa Release 'Hey Ladies'

Listen below!

Grammy-nominated producer Wuki links up with platinum singer/rapper Yung Baby Tate and Houston rapper Stoppa on a new single 'Hey Ladies'. Set for release Thursday, September 24th via HARD Recs, 'Hey Ladies' is the ultimate party girl anthem that adds a fresh spin and new flavor to the Toni Basil classic 'Hey Mickey!'

Widely-known as the queen of making "bad bitch feel good bops", Yung Baby Tate joins together with Wuki and Stoppa to do exactly that with their latest hit 'Hey Ladies'. Tate kicks-off the single with a familiar chant from a pop-culture favorite 'Hey Mickey!', and puts a 2020 girl power spin on the classic tune that will have fans across the world clapping and chanting along. Houston rapper Stoppa jumps on the track with a powerful verse, where he adds in lines like "she thicker than a snicker, legs long like Kendall Jenner." As a producer who champions black artists and fully supports women empowerment, Wuki's sleek production gives Yung Baby Tate and Stoppa the perfect platform to create a dance-ready tune.

Yung Baby Tate writes about the track, "As a woman, I know first hand how persistent a man can be when they feel entitled to your energy. The amount of times my obviously uninterested friends and I have been approached with a "Hey, Ladiesssss" is almost comical! Guys, word of advice, the next time you see a lovely lady and want to approach her... please don't be a creep, nerd, or loser about it. Trust me, we don't like it!"

Wuki says, "Really excited I finally get to release my first "pop" record as Wuki. To be honest I always struggle with making a pop song for myself, I never wanna make a typical vocal record - if it's Wuki, it's gotta be fun and booty bouncing. I really think we nailed it with this one though, it's the perfect blend of the sounds I love in one record."

Stoppa adds, "I remember this session like it was yesterday, Wuki randomly hit me up and told me to pull up to this house-looking studio in Burbank I believe. It was kinda of creepy haha but they had weed and snacks so I was good. He had an idea of this hook he wanted me to lay down, and once I did, the song came together super fast. We reconnected on it months later and he told me he got this badass artist named Yung Baby Tate on it, I heard her verse and was like ok yea I gotta redo mine because she killed it!! All in all, I'm excited to be a part of this record and finally see it out."

Georgia Native Yung Baby Tate experienced her breakout moment last year when she earned a #1 album on the Billboard 200 with GIRLS, wrapped her debut tour and scored a grammy award for her work on J Cole's Revenge of the Dreamers III album. A woman of many talents (singer/songwriter, rapper, producer), Yung Baby Tate has acquired a noteworthy fan base including Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Kehlani and Tierra Whack, and has been supported by key tastemakers include Ebro, XXL, Fader, Complex, Billboard and more. Recently signed to Issa Rae's imprint Raedio label with Atlantic Records, Tate continues to excite audiences with her eye-popping visuals that have earned her millions of streams to date.

Wuki's having his breakout moment this year, who earned a grammy-nomination back in January for his remix of Miley Cyrus' hit 'Mother's Daughter.' His earlier track 'Better' with Valentino Khan feat.Roxanna (Wuki's girlfriend on the vocals) has become a viral tik-tok trend with over 3 million videos made globally. Wuki's music is also gaining recognition in major films, where his single 'Throw It' was used in Netflix's recent film Work It - with Sabrina Carpenter & Jordan Fisher - that spent weeks trending in the top 10 category on the platform. He's currently rolling out his debut album and has released tracks with Juvenile, Diplo, Snappy Jit and an earlier track with Stoppa on 'I See You.' Stoppa and Wuki recently dropped the music video for their single that served as a tribute to those standing up during an era of mass surveillance, heightened inequality, and political unrest.

Endorsed by some of hip-hop's rising talent, such as Dom Kennedy, King Los, and Curren$y, Stoppa has worked with the likes of Major Lazer, Diplo and GTA. Spending years building his name in the local underground rap scene in Houston, Texas, Stoppa moved to LA to hone in on his craft and has since gone on to tour across the globe and release hit singles including 'Hype Now' and 'Going Ghost'.

Renowned for curating the most cutting-edge lineups, HARD has solidified itself as a cultural institution within the live events space by continuously staying at the forefront of the ever-evolving dance scene. With the launch of their very own HARD Recs imprint, they are providing a platform for the artists sprawled across their many stages at HARD Summer, Holy Ship!, and Day of the Dead. As its first full-fledged artist signing, they recruited UK powerhouse JOYRYDE, who has since released a string of high-octane singles, which eventually led up to his massive debut studio album, 'BRAVE.' Good Times Ahead (fka GTA) has also graced the catalog with last year's 'Good Times Bad Times at Hard Summer' mixtape, featuring a star-studded roster that brought together high-profile acts such as Diplo, Flosstradamus, and more. The most recent artist invited to join the ranks is L.A.'s Grammy-nominated sensation Wuki, with respective singles featuring Diplo, Snappy Jit and Stoppa leading up to the forthcoming release of his debut studio album. With many more new signings coming down the pipeline, HARD Recs will remain dedicated to its mission of shining a light on established legends and on-fire newcomers alike from all across the spectrum of contemporary music.

Listen to the single here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles