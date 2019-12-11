Yumi Zouma Shares New Single 'Right Track / Wrong Man'

Originally formed in New Zealand, the members of Yumi Zouma are a creative force who now come together from around the globe. Currently based in New York City (Josh Burgess - guitar, vocals), London (Charlie Ryder - guitar, bass, keys), and Christchurch, New Zealand (Christie Simpson - vocals, keys), the band is thrilled to announce they've found a common home with Polyvinyl Record Co.

Alongside today's signing announcement, the band has released new single "Right Track / Wrong Man" which was produced by the band and mixed by Jake Aron (Solange, Grizzly Bear, Snail Mail). Bouncy, disco-infused beats elevate the band's signature indie pop melodies on the song which meditates on the closure gained by accepting that it's time to move on. "'Right Track / Wrong Man' comes from a place of uncertainty - of not knowing if you should stay in the comfort of a slightly unfulfilling relationship, or branch out and make the most of the youth you have left; meet new people, go out more, dance, live," explains Frontwoman Christie Simpson. "In the last year or so I've found myself switching between these modes, unable to work out what makes me happier, left feeling a little lost - but I've always found solace in the knowledge that at least I've been going out more, meeting new people, dancing - and living. As Yumi Zouma we often write songs that we want people to dance to, and that we ourselves would want to dance to - this is our dancefloor anthem to the confusion of living through your twenties."

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Aaron Lee





