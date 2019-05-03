Young & Sick Releases New EP

Today, NYC / L.A.-based musician and visual artist known as Young & Sick has released his new EP,Size of Relief, out now via Neon Gold Records / B3SCI Records. Real name Nick van Hofwegen, Young & Sick is a Dutch multi-threat artist who hopes to make you dance a lot and cry a little as he croons to your soul. Stream the Size of Relief EP in full as well as new single and title track "Size of Relief"everywhere now here.

Since the January kick-off of the EP, Young & Sick has seen widespread critical support and streaming success. Most recently, single "It's a Storm" landed at the #17 spot on Spotify's 'New Music Friday'playlist and saw love from CLASH who describe Young & Sick's work as "gorgeous, refined, pitting electronic production against some astonishingly well-defined melodies."



Earlier, single "Ohh My Ghosts" saw love from The FADER who called the song an "addictive and energetic slice of electronic pop." First single "Bitter End" nabbed a Spotify 'New Music Friday' add and has received several spins by KCRW's Jason Bentley on Morning Becomes Eclectic hitting #1 on the Top 10 list. "Jet Black Heart" was also included in KCRW's 'Music For Your Weekend' playlist here.

Young & Sick returned to the live stage in 2018 with a pair of L.A. & NYC shows and he also debuted hisfirst-ever fine art gallery show. He has continued to hit the road in 2019 with a sold-out North America tour with The Knocks and will play a pair of headline Los Angeles & NYC shows in support of the new EP. He will also play food+music fest EEEEEATSCON put on by popular foodie blog The Infatuation:

Sat, May 18 // Santa Monica, CA @ The Barker Hanger (EEEEEATSCON)

Wed, Jun 12 // New York, NY @ Baby's All Right

Thu, Jun 20 // Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo



Deciding to share the vibes, Young & Sick has also lent his groove-making abilities to others, producing hit remixes for Your Smith, Kyson, Charlotte Cardin, Bumbasee, and a fresh dark electro-pop remix forBroods's "Hospitalized."



Born in southern Holland, Nick attempted the traditional route of art through design school. Its cookie-cutter leanings led him to drop out in his first year and, at 20, he quit his 9-5 at a car parts factory in rural Holland and moved to London where, by a crux of fate, comedian Andy Dick came across a piece of his art. Nick's friend Mark had introduced them about a week prior. Suddenly, Nick had his first client. Shortly after, Mark's own band-a then little-known outfit by the name of Foster the People-asked Nick to do the artwork for their debut album Torches in 2011.



Nick has gone on to designing for others including covers for Maroon 5's Overexposed and Mikky Ekko's "Kids," as well as designing his own single/album artwork.





