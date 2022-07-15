Young Franco Releases New Pharrell Inspired Single 'Like That'

There is a special energy created when a rapper and stellar producer have an undeniable synergy. Sydney/Eora based Young Franco and US based rapper Pell are becoming an international duo that perfectly tap into and reflect the power of collaboration, now releasing their 4th collaborative effort "Like That" alongside fellow Perth raised, Berlin producer Jafunk.

Sonically, Young Franco and Jafunk combine to create a track that reflects the golden era of club driven rap music, pioneered in Virginia by production greats including Pharrell, The Neptunes and Timbaland. Its bounce-ready percussion runs perfectly with quickly strummed guitars and a slapping bass line. On the top line front, Pell is in no rush to get his slick bars off, gliding over the beat with an elegance and class before riding it out with an infectious hook its final third.

Young Franco and Pell have a track record of creating successful musical outings. Their first outing, Juice spent 9 weeks at the #1 position on Spotify's flagship indie playlist Front Left, BBC Radio 1 Spins from Annie Mac and Molly King, as well as featuring as Zane Lowe's 'Next Wave' artist on Beats1. Then followed Fallin' Apart alongside Denzel Curry, which featured as the soundtrack for an Apple Airpods campaign, which was viewed over 4 million times. It also sat at #1 on the US Shazam discovery Chart for 4 weeks and has seen over 5 million likes on TikTok and 700 million views.

Jafunk enters the equation with distinct swagger and energy. The Perth raised; Berlin based producer has become renowned in local circles for his funky & soulful take on traditional house music. His remix of Set Mo's Chasing Forever has achieved over 5 million streams, with his follow up songs receiving millions on plays being hosted on tastemaker channels including Majestic Casual, The Sound You Need and Selected.

Young Franco's past two years have been his biggest yet. He's currently sitting on over 135 million streams across all singles to date, with over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify. In that period of time he sound tracked the new-look Australian Football League, and has received global sync's for brands including Apple, Starbucks, Topshop and Kia. Currently, he's touring the United States and has locked in massive festival slots at Lollapalooza, Falls Festival, Spilt Milk & Lost Paradise.

Listen to the new single here: