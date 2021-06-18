Young Culture Shares Feel-Good Single 'Hum'

Three-piece alternative rock band Young Culture is back and ready for summer with their new feel-good track, "Hum." Watch the band bloom in their colorful video, below. Young Culture worked with Benjamin Leiber and Miguel Barbosa to bring their vibrant world to life, with animation by Matt West (Neck Deep). "Hum" is out now via Equal Vision Records.

"'Hum' was one of the first songs we wrote following our first full-length. Going into the studio to record it felt so natural, and it really just worked itself out," the band recalls. "This song paints such a vivid picture of joy, so when we went to make a video, we knew we wanted to collaborate with Ben & Miguel. They brought Matt onto the team, and the rest of the video process was just as easy as creating the song in the studio. They helped us bring our vision to life in the best way possible."

"Miguel & I had this wild concoction of colors & greenery in our heads; we wanted the video to feel like a visual representation of the way a feel-good song like this brings your emotions, your energy, your vibe up and into the clouds," shares Lieber. "There's a really beautiful connection between Troy, Alex and Gabe, which only fueled this idea more. Matt really brought our wild ideas to larger-than-life scale; an incredible team effort by everyone involved."

Adds Barbosa: "This was a full team effort. Ben, Matt and I worked from 3 different time zones. PST/EST/BST. Matt would finish his day first, then I would be tagged in for an editing pass after Ben calls it a night. Hum is such a great song to pair this crazy creative to."

"3 time zones = an unstoppable team," West shares. "The future truly is now, very thankful for Ben and Miguel for getting me on board with the project, and a big thanks to Young Culture for trusting us all with the video."

After spending nearly every Sunday during the pandemic brainstorming and writing together, childhood friends Alex Magnan (vocals), Gabe Pietrafesa (guitar), and Troy Burchett (guitar) were ready to share the found happiness and love that many people are now being able to experience once again.

Because the pandemic forced them to take a different approach to the recording process, the group recorded "Hum" in a true DIY fashion. After tracking the single at an old friend's studio in Albany, it was then passed onto long-time friends of the band, Derek DiScanio of State Champs and Sam Guaiana, to produce, and Gabe's brother, Tony Pietrafesa, to engineer. It became clear that the connection between the guys grew even greater during those Sunday sessions when it didn't take long to polish off this fun and loving pop rock song. "It felt good to be able to see that we can do this on our own and have it come out like this," Gabe commented.

Filled with catchy riffs and feel-good instrumentals, "Hum" touches on how fun it feels to be in love. The lyrics portray a relatable story that alludes to feelings of both a nostalgic past and a hopeful future no matter who the listener is. Young Culture had so much fun making this song and they are very eager to kick off this summer with some positivity and love for anyone who will listen. "Every stage in creating this song, from writing, recording, and the music video, felt thoroughly genuine. We are so excited to share it with everyone."

Stay tuned for more coming soon at youngcultureny.com.