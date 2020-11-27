You Me At Six Release New Single 'SUCKAPUNCH'

You Me At Six have shared their new single and music video, 'SUCKAPUNCH', the title track from their highly anticipated forthcoming new album, due January 15th via Underdog Records / AWAL. The band have also announced a series of intimate album launch shows, beginning July 7th at Pryzm in Kingston Upon Thames. A special socially distanced album release show will also take place at Pryzm on January 14th.

A monumental amalgamation of electronica and rock, 'SUCKAPUNCH' is a saga of epic proportions. Building with pulsating beats seized straight from the dancefloor, the track explodes into a herculean anthem, a stadium sized single that marks one of the biggest artistic statements in their career to date.

Speaking about the new single, lead vocalist Josh Franceschi said:

"Suckapunch is about reclaiming your own consciousness when you've lost it along the way. 'Rise from the wreckage that you left behind' is really something that we've collectively experienced as a band. It's a universal statement for recovering from a difficult time when you've been left behind."

'SUCKAPUNCH' is taken from You Me At Six's eagerly anticipated seventh studio album of the same name, due for release January 15th via Underdog Records / AWAL. Previous single and music video 'Beautiful Way' served the perfect introduction to You Me At Six's explosive and shape-shifting new album, tipped as "at their most ambitious" by the NME, "their most radical record to date" by The Sun and "overflowing with passion and power" by Rock Sound.

Recorded over five weeks at Karma Sound studio in Bang Saray, Thailand, the new album arrives after a tumultuous period of emotional blows, leaving the majority of the band getting to grips with new life scenarios. With themes rooted in reflection and redemption, 'SUCKAPUNCH' sees You Me At Six harness darker experiences as a catalyst for creativity, empowerment and positivity.

The band were eager to push the experimentation of their 2018 UK Top 6 album 'VI' even further, continuing their creative relationship with that album's producer, Dan Austin (Biffy Clyro, Massive Attack, Pixies). Brimming with ambition, sonic influences dive boldly into electronic music, hip-hop and R&B, some of the songs tread entirely new territory, others twist rock into fresh forms. All of it springs surprises. 'SUCKAPUNCH' is the sound of a band embracing change. You Me At Six have crafted their most experimental, personal and progressive record to date.

You Me At Six are one of the biggest and most prolific British rock bands of the 21st Century. The band's 15 year career has seen four UK Gold Records and five Top Ten Albums in the UK, including Number One record 'Cavalier Youth', an unparalleled 17 consecutive A-List singles on BBC Radio One, multiple sold-out US headline tours, a Number One rock song in the UK & Australia, and Top Five Rock Radio track in North America, in 'Room To Breathe'.

2018 UK Top 6 album, 'VI' saw the band "rip up the rule book, disco-dip their basslines and record a sixth album shot through with fun", according to the Sunday Times Culture, and described as "a big return to form" by the Independent. Elsewhere Q Magazine applauded their "new pop-friendly sensibility" where Kerrang! declared "the sound of a band who are wide awake once again".

Watch the official video here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles