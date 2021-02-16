Yo Kinky Shares New Video for 'Resistance'

Indie rock/post-pop duo YO KINKY share their official music video for the second single, "Resistance," which premiered exclusively via Glide Magazine here. Depicted in three perilous scenarios, vocalist Laura Wight smiles and remains unphased as she faces her impending doom. With the help of photographer/director Steve Peirce, the duo uses a bit of dark comedy and old film tropes to allude to remaining upbeat as one yearns for intimacy in a time of isolation and uncertainty.

The track finds the duo exploring a more delicate yet simultaneously strong and confident mood. With Tom Unish's spaced-out, rockabilly-tinged guitar bouncing through the song's driving, hypnotic layers of sound, they paint a sonic landscape that yearns for much-needed intimacy in a time of social distancing and isolation. "Resistance" alludes to keeping sanity amidst chaos and finding contentment from the small things in life.

"Resistance" follows their first single, "Someone I Used To Know," which expands the stereo image with a wall of undulated guitars carrying Laura Wight's sweet and acerbic vocals. While the lyrics may appear dark, Wight's deep playfulness keeps things buoyant and seductive. Since its release, "Someone I Used To Know" has been in heavy rotation at WFMU, and was featured on the show Three Chord Monte's best songs of 2020 as well as "engaging and smart" from multiple outlets. Yo Kinky are already forging a name for themselves among the disillusioned and hopeful.

Yo Kinky is Laura Wight and Tom Unish of Queens, New York. The post-pop duo creates music that layer seductive patter lyrics over shimmering angular guitars and drum machines. The two met at the start of 2020, bonding over shared musical interests, and immediately started working on songs together. Over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, Wight and Unish self-produced and recorded the upcoming self-titled debut EP. This collection of songs addresses trust, communication, love, loneliness, freedom, identity, and expectation. The two-piece incorporates drum machines and buzzing, dissonant, squelching keyboards with guitars that alternately shimmer and shake with reverb and delay. Recorded and mixed by Unish, Wight handled the lyrics while Unish performed the instrumentation. Her bright vocals are delivered with a conversational precision that calls to mind acts like X, Sleaford Mods, and Blondie. Yo Kinky looks forward to playing locally, nationwide, and beyond.

For more information about Yo Kinky, visit their website or connect with them on social media @yo_kinky.

Watch the video here: