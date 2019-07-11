Yella Beezy Scores Another Smash With BACC AT IT AGAIN feat. Quavo & Gucci Mane

Positioning himself at the forefront of the culture yet again, gold-certified Dallas rapper Yella Beezy maintains an unbreakable hot streak with the new single ?"Bacc At It Again" [feat. Quavo & Gucci Mane].

Get it HERE via HITCO Entertainment.

Within just a few months time, the song has already gathered 62 million cumulative streams. Additionally, it continues to rapidly climb multiple charts. Not only did it go Top 10 on Urban Radio and Top 20 on Rhythm Radio, but it also ascends on the Billboard Rap Airplay Chart. Plus, it takes a Top 10 spot on Shazam in 10 major U.S. markets, and holds #37 on the Global Shazam chart.

Check out the music video here:

The accompanying music video cinematically unites these three titans for a big screen-worthy visual. Quavo, Gucci Mane, and Yella Beezy command the screen in the clip as they take over a deceivingly decrepit trap house that doubles as a posh high-class neon hideaway. It just cracked 43 million YouTube views and counting. Musically, Yella Beezy's airtight flows take center stage, buoyed by strong guest spots from the Atlanta superstars. It's his time!

Yella Beezy stands on the verge of another breakthrough in 2019.

Dallas natives take an overwhelming amount of pride in the city they call home. They practically bleed for the Cowboys, Mavericks, and Texas Rangers, and fly their state's flag high at any opportunity. However, that hometown spirit also fuels a burgeoning hip-hop scene, with Yella Beezy at the forefront.

Hailing from the notoriously tough

Oak Cliff neighborhood, the rapper quietly clawed his way into the culture's collective consciousness. With nearly 100 million cumulative views to his credit on a string of regional anthems, The Fader touted him among "5 under-the-radar rappers from Dallas-Forth Worth you should know about". Noisey dubbed him "one of the last Country Rap Tune Mohicans," and The New Yorker claimed, "Part of Beezy's appeal, in addition to the extraordinary clarity of his reedy voice, is his geographic specificity."

Sporting the classic "Dallas shag" haircut and a swagger earned through time logged on Oak Cliff's streets, he set the stage for a movement out of the Metroplex - towards hip-hop supremacy.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You