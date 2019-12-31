Yella Beezy Releases Full Documentary TRIPLE BLESSED

Telling his story like never before, multiplatinum-certified Dallas, TX rapper Yella Beezy uncovers his full documentary Triple Blessed, which premieres at 8amPT/11amET exclusively on Revolt TV.

Watch it below!

This uncut, unfiltered, and undeniable piece offers a look at his come-up, achieving success, facing tragedy, and rising up victorious once again. You hear the story in his words and see his world as if for the very first time. Check it out now and get to know the hottest hip-hop star in Dallas, TX and one of the South's freshest new voices!

Following the success of his 2019 project Baccend Beezy, Yella Beezy also recently locked himself in the studio to finish up his next body of work-due out very soon.





