Yella Beezy Drops Brand New Mixtape BACCEND BEEZY

As the red hot recent lead single ?"Bacc At It Again"featuring ?Quavo? and ?Gucci Mane heats up the summer, Yella Beezy eclipses 1 billion streams in total. Yella Beezy made an announcement via Instagram that he will drop his latest mixtape, Baccend Beezy, last week.

Get it ?HERE? via HITCO Entertainment?. Listen on your favorite streaming service here!

Thursday, July 18, he celebrated reaching 1 billion streams and the release of Baccend Beezy, at Poppy in West Hollywood, alongside celebrity friends and industry tastemakers.

The project sees the gold-certified Dallas, TX hip-hop star in top form as usual. Once again, he attracts some of the hottest names in the game to join him - from old school royalty such as ?Too $hort? on the inked-out "Tattoo"? to fellow rising trailblazers like ?NLE Choppa? for "Hittas.?"?Rounding out an event-level track listing, he locks into stoned and slick flows with ?Young Thug? during ?"On A Flight"? as Chris Brown? lends his undeniable croon to ?"Restroom Occupied.?"?

Slaying multiple formats, "Bacc At It Again" remains Top 10 on Urban Radio, Top 20 on Rhythm Radio, and climbs the ?Billboard? Rap Airplay Chart. At Shazam, it soared to the Top 10 of Shazam in ten major markets throughout North America.

Yella Beezy is most definitely bacc? and better than ever...

Check out the full track listing below.

Madder Big s - ft ?Marlo? Tattoo - ft ?Too $hort Baguette - ft ?Trapboy Freddy Keep It In The Fam Hittas - ft ?NLE Choppa Restroom Occupied - ft. ?Chris Brown On A Flight - ft ?Young Thug Slow Motion Trust See me Fall One Time ft ?Sir Rec Run To The Money Throwed - ft? K Michelle? Bacc At It Again - ft ?Quavo? & ?Gucci





