Yeasayer Co-Founder Anand Wilder Sets 2026 Headline Dates

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Yeasayer co-founder Anand Wilder has announced a select number of 2026 headline dates in the midst of his run supporting Marissa Nadler this spring. Wilder is set to play headline shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville and more, and will accompany Nadler on her West Coast and Midwest tour with dates in Portland, Seattle, Denver, Minneapolis and more. Tickets are available here.

On the upcoming dates, Wilder shares: “I'm so excited to get back out on tour to play these songs from my new album Psychic Lessons. I'm thrilled to be supporting Marissa Nadler, who I've been a fan of since we played the same ATP festival in Cambersands back in 2008. Jachary (one of the producers of Psychic Lessons) will be backing me up live; it's an extremely dynamic and ethereal set of songs, and I can't wait to share them with fans both old and new. I'll have records and T-shirts for sale as well!”

This follows his sophomore album Psychic Lessons, which he released last year via Last Gang / MNRK. Psychic Lessons found Wilder harkening back to the experimental psych-pop he was making with Yeasayer. Wilder and lauded multi-instrumentalist Jachary (L’Rain, Tasha) co-produced the LP, along with Walter Fancourt (a guest saxophonist on Yeasayer’s Amen & Goodbye), who helped write and record. It followed his 2022 solo debut, I Don’t Know My Words.

Over the past few years, Wilder has toured throughout the US and performed DJ sets at the Crown Heights bar King Tai. To support the recent LP, he performed two sold-out shows at Brooklyn’s Sultan Room with Delicate Steve and celebrated with a release party at the Ripple Room and a Rough Trade in-store.

2026 Tour Dates

March 21 – Venice, CA @ Townhouse

March 22 – San Francisco, CA @ Kilowatt

March 25 – Portland, OR @ Show Bar *

March 26 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern *

March 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret *

March 31 – Baker City, OR @ Churchill School *

April 1 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club *

April 2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

April 4 – Colorado Springs, CO @ What’s Left Records *

April 5 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake *

April 6 – Lincoln, NE @ Duffy’s Tavern

April 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry *

April 8 – Madison, WI @ The Bur Oak *

April 9 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray *

April 10 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

April 12 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary *

April 14 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Hall

April 15 – Asheville, NC @ Static Age Records

April 16 – Richmond, VA @ Banditos

April 17 – State College, PA @ Manny’s

* supporting Marissa Nadler

Photo Credit: Madeleine Jennings