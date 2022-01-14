Years & Years Releases New Single 'Sooner or Later'

Years & Years has released a brand new track today, "Sooner or Later," offering a final preview of the hugely-anticipated new album 'Night Call', out next Friday, January 21st via Interscope Records. The album features pulsating queer anthems "Crave", "Starstruck" and latest single, "Sweet Talker" (with Galantis). Pre-order the new album 'Night Call' here.

"Sooner or Later" channels the rage felt towards men who mess you around into anthemic, hedonistic pop. It harbors the Years & Years hallmark of lamenting past lovers, but there's a newfound bite to the way control spins back to Olly in the lyrics ("You'll be the death of me...I'm gonna break you").

Released last Fall, "Sweet Talker" was hailed by Billboard as "a romantic, glorious dancefloor anthem," with Dancing Astronaut labeling it "a tour de force," and sees Olly teaming up with dance music giants Galantis in an ode to all the verbal virtuoso's out there texting sweet nothings and promising the world but seeing none of it through.

Ghosting is part of modern romance, but Olly won't settle for it so decided to reclaim the narrative of his own encounters and relationships gone sour. Setting a new standard for songwriting in dance music since 2009, Galantis is a collaborative project led by Christian Karlsson aka Bloodshy (Little Mix, Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Katy Perry, and Britney Spears).

"Sweet Talker" serves as the follow up to "Crave," which kicked off the 'Night Call' era with an incredible video featuring Olly and castmates from his Award-winning HBO Max drama 'It's A Sin' (Omari Douglas, Nathaniel Hall, David Carlisle) plus the likes of Munroe Bergdorf. With its release, "Crave" received praise from the likes of E! Online who hailed the track for taking listeners "into a fantasy world with a dance floor," with Vulture lauding the track as a "sensual yearning-on-the-dance-floor slow-burner."

From its iconic artwork to its euphoric, rejuvenated sound, 'Night Call' is a thrilling new chapter for Years & Years. Inspired as much by pioneering figures like Sylvester as it is French House, at the center of the record is that mermaid of a muse: a beautiful icon luring men to their death, on an album partly about those searching for love (or a lover) but ultimately finding power in themselves Embodying the new perspective of a character - like Ritchie in 'It's A Sin' - also deeply influenced Olly's songwriting, with songs that blur the line between fantasy and reality but are bound together by their explorations of queer life.

Hedonistic and escapist, 'Night Call' captures that joy and anticipation of going out precisely because, says Olly, "I was writing from a fantastical space, stuck in the same four walls. I wanted to have as much pleasure as possible in the music."

2021 saw Olly Alexander's superstar-status grace new heights, starting out with a leading role in the critically acclaimed HBO Max drama 'It's A Sin', which brought the fight against HIV/Aids back into the public conversation like never before and earned Olly a nomination for a prestigious Critics Choice Award for 'Best Actor in A Limited Series or Movie Made for Television' for his role as Ritchie Tozer in the series.

Other 2021 highlights included a show-stopping performance of "It's a sin" alongside the legendary, Elton John at the BRIT Awards (WATCH) and the release of his single "Starstruck," which became an instant Years & Years classic and Olly's first new music since 2018's much-loved second album, 'Palo Santo,' Olly was later joined by Kylie Minogue on a special remix of "Starstruck." Olly would again team up with Kylie on the joyous "Second To Midnight," the lead single from Minogue's 'Disco: Guest List Edition' (also featured on the deluxe version of 'Night Call').

As Years & Years, Olly has become one of the world's most trailblazing modern pop stars. Across two hugely successful albums to date, the singer, actor, fashion icon and cultural vanguard has earned 5 Brit Award nominations, surpassed 4.4 billion global streams, and sold out numerous global tours.

Olly has also become a fearless, once-in-a-generation voice on important discussions around mental health, and issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community. Now, with the impending release of 'Night Call,' 2022 looks set to continue a whirlwind period of activity for Olly Alexander. Subversive, escapist and ultimately feel-good, 'Night Call' kickstarts the new year with a bang on January 21st.

Listen to the new single here: