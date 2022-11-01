Years & Years Release Cover of '100% Pure Love'
The cover reimagines the Crystal Waters dance-pop classic in Years & Years’ own, instantly-identifiable style.
Platinum-selling British pop outfit Years & Years have today released a brand new version of Crystal Waters' iconic '100% Pure Love', available now on Interscope Records. The track will soundtrack Target's 2022 holiday ad campaign and continues a whirlwind year for Olly Alexander in the wake of number-1-UK charting third album, Night Call.
Reimagining the Crystal Waters dance-pop classic in Years & Years' own, instantly-identifiable style, Olly Alexander comments: "I knew right away that I wanted to work with Georgia and Mark Ralph to bring this cover to life. Crystal's vocal in the original is so captivating, she has such a special energy and that really inspired me when I came to record my vocals. I'm really hoping people enjoy it, it has such a positive message and liberating feel to it...I love it!"
Earlier this year, Years & Years' released the critically-acclaimed third studio album, Night Call, an 11-track dance record that bears the bruises of Olly Alexander's past few years, songs about heartbreak are few; traditional ballads are almost non-existent. Instead, there's an almost psychosexual energy coursing through it. This is a fairground ride of a record about embracing submission and twisting power play to reclaim your strength.
The clues, for Olly, are all there in the album's iconic artwork, featuring a mermaid of a muse. "I wanted to identify with this beautiful creature luring men to their death; searching for a love, or a lover, that's out of reach" Olly says. "A lot of the songs are patchworks inspired by random memories and hook-ups, or men that I've met." The album features pulsating queer anthems "Crave", "Starstruck," latest single, "Sweet Talker" (with Galantis) and more future-favorites.
Years & Years' wildly popular 'The Night Call Tour' continues this month with dates across Australia, following appearances this summer ranging from Olly's incredible Glastonbury performance to a homecoming show at London's Wembley Arena, as well as show-stopping performances at WeHo Pride in Los Angelesand in Brooklyn, New York.
Bringing the subversive, hedonistic and ultimately feel-good world around his new music to light, the UK leg of 'The Night Call Tour' also featured a first-of-its-kind, all-queer line-up of talent - befitting Years & Years' trailblazing influence on modern pop. The singer, actor, fashion icon and cultural vanguard has now earned 5 Brit Award nominations, surpassed 4.4 billion global streams, and made headlines around the world with award-winning TV show, 'It's A Sin'.
As Years & Years, Olly Alexander continues to push the boundaries of mainstream stardom, whilst throwing back on '100% Pure Love' to those records that made you everything you are today.
Listen to the new cover here:
From This Author - Michael Major
October 31, 2022
Stevie Ray Visited is a biographical blues/rock show that celebrates the life and music of the late great Stevie Ray Vaughan. Now his music lives on with the show “STEVIE RAY VISITED”, featuring Roby Duron, named “Best Blues Guitar Player” by LA Rock City News. The show also includes Noel Dies who performed with Stevie Ray Vaughan.
VIDEO: FOX Unveils First Promo For Upcoming Drama ACCUSED
October 31, 2022
The series will feature Rachel Bilson, Academy Award Nominee Abigail Breslin, Emmy Winner Michael Chiklis, Whitney Cummings, Jack Davenport, Emmy Winner Margo Martindale, Emmy Nominee Molly Parker, Emmy Winner Rhea Perlman, Wendell Pierce, Emmy Nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and more. Watch the new video trailer now!
Jerry Lee Lewis Funeral Details Announced
October 31, 2022
The officiate for the funeral service on Saturday will be Lewis' cousin, Reverend Jimmy Swaggart along with Ferriday's Clyde Ray Webber. There will be a live stream option for those not able to travel which will be announced soon via Lewis' Facebook page.
Muddy Water's Son, Mud Morganfield to Release 'Portrait'
October 31, 2022
Portrait offers fourteen numbers by Muddy Waters’ eldest son, Mud Morganfield, including two previously unreleased songs. Mud appears surrounded by first-rate blues musicians including Rick Kreher (Muddy Waters’ final guitarist) Billy Flynn, Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith and Barrelhouse Chuck along with harmonica from Bob Corritore and Harmonica Hinds.
VNUE Joins Kokku and Roblex for US Metaverse Festivals
October 31, 2022
VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) announced that the company has partnered with Kokku, South America’s largest gaming and entertainment co-development firm, to bring a VNUE Festival and multi-stage experience to Roblox. VNUE has retained ICON Capital Group to raise $15MM or more, in order to list onto the NADSAQ Stock Market over the coming months.