Years & Years Release Cover of '100% Pure Love'

Platinum-selling British pop outfit Years & Years have today released a brand new version of Crystal Waters' iconic '100% Pure Love', available now on Interscope Records. The track will soundtrack Target's 2022 holiday ad campaign and continues a whirlwind year for Olly Alexander in the wake of number-1-UK charting third album, Night Call.

Reimagining the Crystal Waters dance-pop classic in Years & Years' own, instantly-identifiable style, Olly Alexander comments: "I knew right away that I wanted to work with Georgia and Mark Ralph to bring this cover to life. Crystal's vocal in the original is so captivating, she has such a special energy and that really inspired me when I came to record my vocals. I'm really hoping people enjoy it, it has such a positive message and liberating feel to it...I love it!"

Earlier this year, Years & Years' released the critically-acclaimed third studio album, Night Call, an 11-track dance record that bears the bruises of Olly Alexander's past few years, songs about heartbreak are few; traditional ballads are almost non-existent. Instead, there's an almost psychosexual energy coursing through it. This is a fairground ride of a record about embracing submission and twisting power play to reclaim your strength.

The clues, for Olly, are all there in the album's iconic artwork, featuring a mermaid of a muse. "I wanted to identify with this beautiful creature luring men to their death; searching for a love, or a lover, that's out of reach" Olly says. "A lot of the songs are patchworks inspired by random memories and hook-ups, or men that I've met." The album features pulsating queer anthems "Crave", "Starstruck," latest single, "Sweet Talker" (with Galantis) and more future-favorites.

Years & Years' wildly popular 'The Night Call Tour' continues this month with dates across Australia, following appearances this summer ranging from Olly's incredible Glastonbury performance to a homecoming show at London's Wembley Arena, as well as show-stopping performances at WeHo Pride in Los Angelesand in Brooklyn, New York.

Bringing the subversive, hedonistic and ultimately feel-good world around his new music to light, the UK leg of 'The Night Call Tour' also featured a first-of-its-kind, all-queer line-up of talent - befitting Years & Years' trailblazing influence on modern pop. The singer, actor, fashion icon and cultural vanguard has now earned 5 Brit Award nominations, surpassed 4.4 billion global streams, and made headlines around the world with award-winning TV show, 'It's A Sin'.

As Years & Years, Olly Alexander continues to push the boundaries of mainstream stardom, whilst throwing back on '100% Pure Love' to those records that made you everything you are today.

Listen to the new cover here: