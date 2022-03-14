Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce June UK Shows & Tease First New Music in Over Nine Years

Groundbreaking art-punk trio the Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced their first UK headlining shows in over nine years with two dates in 2022, playing 5th June at Manchester's O2 Apollo and 7th June at O2 Academy Brixton in London.

English Teacher will join the band on the 5th June while Dry Cleaning and Anika open on 7th June. Tickets go on sale for both shows this Friday, 18th March at 9:00am GMT. See below for pre-sale dates and visit here for more information.

In a statement the band says: "OK UK! We are coming to lend our light to dark ages and holy s are we ready to play our hearts out for you!! Yeah it's been 9 years since we've graced your club stages! Yeah we've got some tunes so fresh and so NEW to try out on you! Yeah the bill is so MAJOR with Dry Cleaning and Anika in London and English Teacher in Manchester. Dress up! Make a night of it! Support your fave band that you may have seen debut at Brixton back in '02!! Yeah let's not wait another decade to see each other again! CANNOT WAIT! They don't love ya like we do!! Luv YYYs"

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs last appearance on UK soil was at 2018's All Points East Festival, triumphantly returning after their 2013 tour. DIY caught their set, declaring, "in the space of an hour, five years disappears into the distance, and one of the greatest live bands in the world are back." And lucky for us, they're returning yet again.

Show Dates

O2 pre-sale: Wednesday 16th March - 9:00am GMT

Artist / Bandsintown pre-sale: Wednesday 16th March - 9:00am GMT

Spotify pre-sale: Thursday 17th March - 9:00am GMT