Yahnei Releases New EP 2:22

R&B is a tough genre to break into in 2021. Rife with competition and technically difficult, it takes a talented performer with strong musical chops to thrive in the space, though there's no shortage of artists giving it their best. Canada-based artist Yahnei is the next-in-line, bringing her very own blend of R&B with modern trap influences, arranged into a neat package for her debut EP, "2:22". So, how does it fare?

We've got the opening track "Mandarin Cookiez" starting the EP, and it's a great way to begin. It's an absolutely massive sounding tune, with large amounts of echo and a big soundstage accompanying it. Yahnei's vocals are mixed in very nicely, with a lot of complex vocal layering providing the song with a lot of personalities. The instruments on the track are also crisp, booming, and powerful.

Similar musical themes to these are carried over throughout the entire EP, making up the album's overall sound and establishing just what sort of sound you can come to expect from "2:22". It makes for a laid-back listen, though with a lot of complexity and lush instrumentals at every corner. Every track also inserts its own ideas, adding something new with every new song.

The trap influences are abundant throughout the EP, especially on songs like "Motion" and Kickin' It." Unlike your average trap song, every tune on "2:22" is musically rich and is carried by the sheer gravitas and power from Yahnei's voice, allowing the extra elements to organically add to the complexity of the songs.

It's one of the most pleasant and interesting implementations of trap influences we've seen in the R&B space, though most of the praise needs to go to Yahnei's vocal performance. She takes center stage in every song and commands your attention. Sultry, seductive, and sweet in all of the best ways, Yahnei's command of the microphone absolutely sells the EP.

The '90s style soul-stirring vocals, combined with the modern R&B influences and a dash of trap, truly distinguish Yahnei from her peers as a performer, and it also keeps "2:22" sounding fresh throughout its 6-track run time. One of the most exciting and enjoyable R&B projects we've heard this year!

Overall, if you have any interest in the genre whatsoever, definitely give "2:22" a listen. You don't want to miss out on this one. It's an excellent addition to any music library. We're eager to see what Yahnei releases next; hopefully, it'll be just as good as this.

Link to the single:

https://open.spotify.com/album/1HmDnWS2MH4Q8IebRKs5Lo

Connect with YAHNEI :

https://linktr.ee/yahnei

https://www.instagram.com/yahneii/