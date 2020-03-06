Yael Naim Shares 'She' For International Women's Day

Yael Naim's recent singles "How Will I Know" and "Shine" introduced a new era in the career of the Parisian-born, Franco-Israeli singer-songwriter. New single "She" builds on that compelling return, further showing Yael's fresh evolution as an artist.



In "She," Yael projects her own emotions in the third person and reflects on her own desire to escape from herself: "She is really the part of myself that started to pull in the direction that I went in eventually. There was a part of me saying 'Don't go there!'," Yael admits. "But in the end I had to do what felt right for me."



All tracks feature on her long-awaited fourth album NightSongs, which will be released on March 20 via Tôt ou tard and distributed by Believe. The album's lyrical confessional nature and intimacy is matched by Yael's remarkable arrangements as well as the space within the music itself.



The loss of Yael's beloved father, Daniel, is of two themes that dominate the NightSongs album - the other being the birth of her second child. These huge changes in her life inspired a new spell of self-discovery, which in turn changed how she approached songwriting. The songs - darker and deeper than before - were for the first time written, arranged and produced entirely independently. The result is the most remarkable, unguarded and absorbing album of her career.



Yael Naim released her self-titled album in 2007. She had recorded it over the course of two years with her husband and co-producer David Donatien in their flat in Paris's Bastille district. The success of the single "New Soul" provided the resources for them to invest in a professional studio. Her career continued to flourish, first with the album She Was A Boy (2010) and then Older (2015). She has since won multiple awards at the annual Victoires De La Musique ceremony - the French equivalent of The Grammy Awards - including Best Female Pop Singer in 2016.



Select material from NightSongs was first previewed when Yael Naimperformed at the Meltdown Festival last year, having been invited to play by curator and Chic legend Nile Rodgers.



Yael Naim will follow the release of NightSongs with a European headline tour in April, followed by a New York show in May and select summer festivals.



MARCH

30th - France, Rennes, Cabaret Botanique - Festival Mythos



APRIL

1st - UK, London, Hoxton Hall

2nd - Denmark, Copenhagen, Koncertkirken

3rd - Germany, Berlin, Silent Green

4th - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Tuinzaal (Paradiso)

15th / 16th / 17th - France, Paris, Bouffes du Nord

22nd - France, Arles, Eglise Des Freres Precheurs

23rd - Brussels, Laeken Church, Nuits Botaniques Festival

25th - France, Théâtre Jacques Coeur - Le Printemps du Bourges

MAY

9th - USA, New York, National Sawdust

JUNE

4th - Turkey, Istanbul, Zorlu Pac Festival

6th - Germany, Hamburg, Elbjazz Festival





