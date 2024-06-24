YUNGBLUD Unveils Poignant New Single 'Breakdown'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Internationally acclaimed artist and musician YUNGBLUD has shared his latest single 'Breakdown.' Some of his most vulnerable and honest output to date, 'Breakdown' was originally written by YUNGBLUD as a poem during a difficult time for the young artist who has partnered with mental health organizations Sound Mind Live in the US and Mind in the UK, and will donate $1 (up to $25,000) split between the charities for every use of the 'Breakdown' CapCut template.



'Breakdown' is accompanied by an official video, a short film based on an original idea by YUNGBLUD, with the script written by the Olivier Award winner Chris Bush (Standing At The Sky's Edge) and starring revered actor Dame Harriet Walter (Succession, Ted Lasso, Killing Eve). Watch the official music video for 'Breakdown' HERE.



Speaking about 'Breakdown' YUNGBLUD says, "I wrote this song because it's been the hardest year for me mentally. I feel myself changing and throughout my life I've never felt good enough, it's been the main thing that on the one hand has driven me forward but on the other, has eaten me up. For as long as I can remember I have felt constantly afraid of how quickly my head can turn dark.



It's always been so hard to fight the darkness that I inevitably have. A lot of people will say it's a phase and it will go away. But it doesn't and the reality of the situation is I have to find strategies to allow it to exist and to deal with it as a constant.



A lot of us can feel like our lives are insignificant. We can feel like we have no purpose, so what is there to live for? The inexplicable darkness inside our heads can consume us. It can make it hard to get out of bed in the morning, force us to cancel plans, or back out of opportunities last minute.



This song was written as a message to myself to try and exist alongside my insecurities and my darkness by grounding myself and remembering what is real in life and that the world is so much bigger than me.



In the past my art has been about highlighting the pain and letting the world know that it is there, in order to relate to others but now I want to beat it. This song is a gateway to where my new music is heading. Embracing the light, realising what's beautiful in the world and fighting the darkness - not wallowing in it.



It's about getting out of your head and noticing the world around you, the things and people. Connect with them, the chances are they probably feel the same. Don't let the bulls inside your head consume you. It just wastes precious time and life potential.



Remember what is real. Help people, be kind, help the world, help yourself. You're probably living more than you think."



This past spring, YUNGBLUD put his unique spin on a KISS classic, releasing an explosive cover of "I Was Made For Lovin' You'' featured in Universal Pictures' new 87North film, The Fall Guy, and on the The Fall Guy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Backlot Music). Listen to "I Was Made For Lovin' You" HERE.



Earlier this year, YUNGBLUD announced the inception of BLUDFEST, his groundbreaking and genre-diverse new day festival that is founded and headlined by the musician - a natural progression for the artist who has solidified his place as one of the most powerful and influential voices of his generation. BLUDFEST will take place on August 11, 2024, at the iconic Milton Keynes Bowl in the UK.



His own manifesto as an artist encompasses three core values of community, authenticity and creating a place for self-expression, and these three values act as pillars for BLUDFEST. More than just a music festival, BLUDFEST allows fans to step into the YUNGBLUD world. The uniquely eclectic lineup has been exceptionally curated by YUNGBLUD to appeal to a new generation of gig-goers, and younger generation of music fans who don't necessitate their taste with genre categorization. The live setup facilitates maximum crossover and collaboration, to forge an unforgettable celebration of music. For more information, go HERE.



Since the beginning of his phenomenal rise, YUNGBLUD has nurtured a vast collective of dedicated fans around the globe, forging a global community and a social following of over 14.5 million, cementing him firmly amongst the top alternative artists of his generation.

Comments