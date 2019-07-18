YFN Lucci Releases New Video For TURNER FIELD

Singing and rapping with the same fiery force, YFN Lucci represents the next evolution of the Atlanta sound. Inking a deal with TIG Records in 2014, he quietly developed into one of his city's most powerful voices. Following the success of Wish Me Well, he unleashed Wish Me Well 2 in 2016. It yielded the platinum-certified smash "Key to the Streets" [feat. Migos & Trouble], which amassed over 43.2 million Spotify streams, turned up a high-profile remix with Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Quavo, and landed on XXL's "50 Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2016" and Vibe's "The 60 Best Songs of 2016" list.

Forbes proclaimed YFN Lucci among "5 Breakout Hip-Hop Artists to Watch This Summer" and Billboard dubbed him one of the "Top 10 Hip-Hop & R&B Artists to Watch in 2017"-he's lived up to those claims with his EP Long Live Nut, which spawned the hit single "Everyday We Lit," and album Ray Ray From Summer Hill [TIG Records / Warner Records].

