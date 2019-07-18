YFN Lucci Releases New Video For TURNER FIELD

Jul. 18, 2019  
YFN Lucci Releases New Video For TURNER FIELD

Singing and rapping with the same fiery force, YFN Lucci represents the next evolution of the Atlanta sound. Inking a deal with TIG Records in 2014, he quietly developed into one of his city's most powerful voices. Following the success of Wish Me Well, he unleashed Wish Me Well 2 in 2016. It yielded the platinum-certified smash "Key to the Streets" [feat. Migos & Trouble], which amassed over 43.2 million Spotify streams, turned up a high-profile remix with Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Quavo, and landed on XXL's "50 Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2016" and Vibe's "The 60 Best Songs of 2016" list.

Forbes proclaimed YFN Lucci among "5 Breakout Hip-Hop Artists to Watch This Summer" and Billboard dubbed him one of the "Top 10 Hip-Hop & R&B Artists to Watch in 2017"-he's lived up to those claims with his EP Long Live Nut, which spawned the hit single "Everyday We Lit," and album Ray Ray From Summer Hill [TIG Records / Warner Records].

Listen to the video here:



