YES Launches 'The Fragile Tour 2025' in Connecticut

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees YES—who are Steve Howe (guitars, vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals, acoustic guitar), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar, vocals), and Jay Schellen (drums)—have officially launched their “The Fragile Tour 2025” in Wallingford, CT.

At these “evening with Yes” shows, the progressive rock titans will perform their early ‘70s album Fragile in its entirety, along with classic cuts from their body of work. Tickets and more information are available here.

The multi-platinum album Fragile features their signature songs “Roundabout,” “Long Distance Runaround,” and “Heart of the Sunrise.” Marking the band’s fourth studio album, it was released in the UK in November 1971 and in the US in January 1972.

“All the band’s albums had a unique feel and approach,” reflects Steve Howe. “After ‘The Yes Album,’ so many things came together, with [co-producer] Eddie Offord steering the proceedings. While the band focused on only four main songs with full arrangements, each of us wrote and designed a solo piece, which was Bill [Bruford]'s great idea. It's fairly 'odd-ball,' but we were at the height of our creativity, determined for success.” Howe adds: “It gave us confidence, further than our own in-stock belief, we'd crafted this unusual but noticeable musical twist to rock and what later became prog.”

Tour Dates

Date City, State Venue 10/1 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre 10/2 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center 10/4 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena 10/5 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre 10/7 Huntington, NY The Paramount 10/8 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre 10/9 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre 10/11 York, PA Appell Center for the Performing Arts 10/12 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak 10/14 Washington, DC Warner Theatre 10/16 Durham, NC Carolina Theatre 10/18 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall 10/19 Ft Lauderdale, FL Broward Center, Au-Rene Theater 10/21 The Villages, FL Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center 10/22 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall 10/24 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy 10/25 Memphis, TN Graceland Soundstage 10/27 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace 10/28 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre 10/30 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre 10/31 Des Plaines, IL Des Plaines Theatre

11/1 St. Charles, IL The Arcada Theatre 11/3 Madison, WI The Orpheum Theater 11/4 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater 11/6 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre 11/7 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha 11/9 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre 11/11 Mesa, AZ Mesa Arts Center 11/13 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater 11/14 Alpine, CA Viejas Casino 11/16 Reno, NV Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

Photo Credit: Gottlieb Bros