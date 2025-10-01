 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

YES Launches 'The Fragile Tour 2025' in Connecticut

At the shows, the rock group will perform their early ‘70s album Fragile in its entirety, along with classic cuts from their body of work.

By: Oct. 01, 2025
YES Launches 'The Fragile Tour 2025' in Connecticut Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees YES—who are Steve Howe (guitars, vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals, acoustic guitar), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar, vocals), and Jay Schellen (drums)—have officially launched their “The Fragile Tour 2025” in Wallingford, CT.

At these “evening with Yes” shows, the progressive rock titans will perform their early ‘70s album Fragile in its entirety, along with classic cuts from their body of work. Tickets and more information are available here.

The multi-platinum album Fragile features their signature songs “Roundabout,” “Long Distance Runaround,” and “Heart of the Sunrise.” Marking the band’s fourth studio album, it was released in the UK in November 1971 and in the US in January 1972. 

“All the band’s albums had a unique feel and approach,” reflects Steve Howe. “After ‘The Yes Album,’ so many things came together, with [co-producer] Eddie Offord steering the proceedings. While the band focused on only four main songs with full arrangements, each of us wrote and designed a solo piece, which was Bill [Bruford]'s great idea. It's fairly 'odd-ball,' but we were at the height of our creativity, determined for success.” Howe adds: “It gave us confidence, further than our own in-stock belief, we'd crafted this unusual but noticeable musical twist to rock and what later became prog.”

Tour Dates

Date

City, State

Venue

10/1

Wallingford, CT

Toyota Oakdale Theatre

10/2

Morristown, NJ

Mayo Performing Arts Center

10/4

Atlantic City, NJ

Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

10/5

Port Chester, NY

The Capitol Theatre

10/7

Huntington, NY

The Paramount

10/8

Glenside, PA

Keswick Theatre

10/9

Glenside, PA

Keswick Theatre

10/11

York, PA

Appell Center for the Performing Arts

10/12

Jim Thorpe, PA

Penn's Peak

10/14

Washington, DC

Warner Theatre

10/16

Durham, NC

Carolina Theatre

10/18

Clearwater, FL

Ruth Eckerd Hall

10/19

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Broward Center, Au-Rene Theater

10/21

The Villages, FL

Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center

10/22

Charleston, SC

Charleston Music Hall

10/24

Atlanta, GA

Coca-Cola Roxy

10/25

Memphis, TN

Graceland Soundstage

10/27

Louisville, KY

The Louisville Palace

10/28

Cincinnati, OH

Taft Theatre

10/30

Indianapolis, IN

Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

10/31

Des Plaines, IL

Des Plaines Theatre

11/1

St. Charles, IL

The Arcada Theatre

11/3

Madison, WI

The Orpheum Theater

11/4

Milwaukee, WI

The Riverside Theater

11/6

St. Louis, MO

Stifel Theatre

11/7

Omaha, NE

Steelhouse Omaha

11/9

Denver, CO

Paramount Theatre

11/11

Mesa, AZ

Mesa Arts Center

11/13

Inglewood, CA

YouTube Theater

11/14

Alpine, CA

Viejas Casino

11/16

Reno, NV

Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

Photo Credit: Gottlieb Bros




Need more Music Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Oh, Mary!
90 ratings

Oh, Mary!
The Book of Mormon
82 ratings

The Book of Mormon
Mamma Mia!
43 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Six
90 ratings

Six

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos