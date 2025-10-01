YES Launches 'The Fragile Tour 2025' in Connecticut

At the shows, the rock group will perform their early ‘70s album Fragile in its entirety, along with classic cuts from their body of work.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees YES—who are Steve Howe (guitars, vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals, acoustic guitar), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar, vocals), and Jay Schellen (drums)—have officially launched their “The Fragile Tour 2025” in Wallingford, CT.
At these “evening with Yes” shows, the progressive rock titans will perform their early ‘70s album Fragile in its entirety, along with classic cuts from their body of work. Tickets and more information are available here.
The multi-platinum album Fragile features their signature songs “Roundabout,” “Long Distance Runaround,” and “Heart of the Sunrise.” Marking the band’s fourth studio album, it was released in the UK in November 1971 and in the US in January 1972.
“All the band’s albums had a unique feel and approach,” reflects Steve Howe. “After ‘The Yes Album,’ so many things came together, with [co-producer] Eddie Offord steering the proceedings. While the band focused on only four main songs with full arrangements, each of us wrote and designed a solo piece, which was Bill [Bruford]'s great idea. It's fairly 'odd-ball,' but we were at the height of our creativity, determined for success.” Howe adds: “It gave us confidence, further than our own in-stock belief, we'd crafted this unusual but noticeable musical twist to rock and what later became prog.”
Photo Credit: Gottlieb Bros
