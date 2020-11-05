YEAR0001 Debuts Remix Pack for Merely's 'I'm Your Lover'

Listen to the remixes below!

YEAR0001 debuts a new remix pack for Merely's "I'm Your Lover." The two remixes, opposite in interpretation from Himera and Mythologen, underline and re-shape the layered, uplifting qualities within the original track.



Himera's version is immediately stripped back, highlighting the romantic and endearing aspects of the original through melancholy piano melodies, slowly building towards a shattering crescendo open with emotion.



Gothenburg's Mythologen on the other hand opts for a denser take, where pulsating percussion and vocal layers take shape together to amplify the lead melodies and dance quality of Merely's original.



"I'm Your Lover" is written and executive produced by Swedish vocalist and producer Merely, with additional production by Ikaros. The song marks Merely's second new work since her 2019 album Hatching the Egg, which saw critical acclaim from Aesthetica Magazine, Clash, Dummy and Paste Magazine, who describe the project as a "transfer of energy rather than a collection of songs...it cuts deep into the soul."

Merely is Kristina Florell, a classically trained instrumentalist and vocalist based in Stockholm, Sweden. Through experimentation with electronic production environments and digital techniques, she started sharing music as Merely in 2012 and has since released three studio albums for Swedish labels Sincerely Yours and YEAR0001.



As a songwriter, composer and producer, Florell mixes layers and blurs the borders between the organic and digital, building vast, airy soundscapes and ethereal harmonies that are rooted in contemporary pop and dance music. The poetic and emotional elements serve as the foundation in her music, where nothing is completely literal, but rather personal, sincere and equivocal. Florell is also one third of the Swedish trio Team Rockit and a member of the trance project Chariot.

