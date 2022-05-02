YEAH YEAH YEAHS Announce NYC & LA Shows Ahead of New Music

Groundbreaking art-punk trio the Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced NY and LA tour dates this fall. They'll perform October 1st, 2022 at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium and October 6th at LA's Hollywood Bowl.

These must see shows will be joined by The Linda Lindas and special guest TBA in NYC, and Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas in LA. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10:00AM local time. Visit yeahyeahyeahs.com for more information.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, May 3 at 10am local time through Thursday, May 5 at 10pm local time.

The Yeah Yeahs also announced today that they have signed to Secretly Canadian with new music on the way this Fall.

"It's with true life affirming pleasure to announce our two headline shows in our two hometowns NYC AND LA supported by two wildly gifted bands Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas at the Hollywood Bowl, with The Linda Lindas supporting in Forest Hills and our other support TBA soon! Representin' a few generations yo! Cannot wait to see you there! New music! New Era! And New Home with Secretly Canadian ! Much to celebrate!" says Karen O.

Watch the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' teaser here:

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Yeahs on Tour

June 5: O2 Apollo @ Manchester, UK [Support: English Teacher]

June 7: O2 Academy Brixton @ London, UK [Support: Dry Cleaning, Anika]

June 8: O2 Academy Brixton @ London, UK [Support: Porridge Radio, Anika]

June 11: Primavera Sound 2022 @ Barcelona, ES

Jul 20: Margaret Court Arena @ Melbourne, Australia [Support: Wet Leg]

Jul 24: Hordern Pavilion @ Sydney, Australia [Support: Wet Leg]

July 29: Osheaga Music and Arts Festival 2022 @ Montreal, QC

October 1: Forest Hills Stadium @ New York, NY [Special Guest TBA, The Linda Linda]

October 6: Hollywood Bowl @ Los Angeles, CA [Japanese Breakfast, The Linda Lindas}