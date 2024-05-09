Xeno & Oaklander Drop New Single 'Magic of the Manifold'

The single arrives ahead of the duo's Spring 2024 tour of Europe.
Xeno & Oaklander return with a new single, "Magic of the Manifold", just after their brilliant performance in NYC at TV Eye and ahead of their European tour next week.
The synth pop / minimal electronics duo of Liz Wendelbo and Sean McBride (of Martial Canterel), Xeno & Oaklander are known for their mastery of clever song craft, dynamic sound design, and expansive world building. They are staples of Brooklyn, NY's analog synth community, helping drive the revival of dark dance and synth wave in the U.S.
"Magic of the Manifold" marks their first new music since 2021's album Vi/deo, and is moody, driving dance pop— a duet that feels equally at home in the caverns of cyberspace or an underground night club. Speaking on the single, they offer: "In 'Magic of the Manifold,' we created hard hitting drums set against romantic vocals and analog synth harmonies: we muse over the enchantment of a fictitious Mercury cavern where fumes and steam alter the mind and spark the imagination."
"Magic of the Manifold" arrives ahead of the duo's Spring 2024 tour of Europe, and gives a taste of new music on the horizon. More news incoming soon.
May 8 - New York, US at TV Eye
May 14 - Paris, FR at Petit Bain
May 15 - Frankfurt, DE at Tanzhaus West
May 16 - Biel, CH at Le Singe
May 17 - Bochum, DE at Die Trompete Bochum
May 18 - Leipzig, DE at Wave Gotik Treffen
May 20 - Riga, LV at Laska Bar V21
May 21 - Tallinn, EE at Paavli Kultuurivabrik
May 22 - Vilnius, LT at SODAS 2123
May 23 - Warsaw, PL at Hydrozagadka Chmury
May 24 - Krakow, PL at Klub Re
May 25 - Vienna, AT at Rhiz
May 26 - Budapest, HU at Instant
May 28 - Ljubljana, SI at Channel Zero
May 29 - Bologna, IT at Freakout
May 31 - Caserta, IT at Lizard Club
Jun 01 - Messina, IT at Retronouveau
Photo credit: Liz Wendelbo
Videos