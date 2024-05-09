Xeno & Oaklander Drop New Single 'Magic of the Manifold'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Xeno & Oaklander return with a new single, "Magic of the Manifold", just after their brilliant performance in NYC at TV Eye and ahead of their European tour next week.

The synth pop / minimal electronics duo of Liz Wendelbo and Sean McBride (of Martial Canterel), Xeno & Oaklander are known for their mastery of clever song craft, dynamic sound design, and expansive world building. They are staples of Brooklyn, NY's analog synth community, helping drive the revival of dark dance and synth wave in the U.S.

"Magic of the Manifold" marks their first new music since 2021's album Vi/deo, and is moody, driving dance pop— a duet that feels equally at home in the caverns of cyberspace or an underground night club. Speaking on the single, they offer: "In 'Magic of the Manifold,' we created hard hitting drums set against romantic vocals and analog synth harmonies: we muse over the enchantment of a fictitious Mercury cavern where fumes and steam alter the mind and spark the imagination."

"Magic of the Manifold" arrives ahead of the duo's Spring 2024 tour of Europe, and gives a taste of new music on the horizon. More news incoming soon.

Xeno & Oaklander live dates:

May 8 - New York, US at TV Eye

May 14 - Paris, FR at Petit Bain

May 15 - Frankfurt, DE at Tanzhaus West

May 16 - Biel, CH at Le Singe

May 17 - Bochum, DE at Die Trompete Bochum

May 18 - Leipzig, DE at Wave Gotik Treffen

May 20 - Riga, LV at Laska Bar V21

May 21 - Tallinn, EE at Paavli Kultuurivabrik

May 22 - Vilnius, LT at SODAS 2123

May 23 - Warsaw, PL at Hydrozagadka Chmury

May 24 - Krakow, PL at Klub Re

May 25 - Vienna, AT at Rhiz

May 26 - Budapest, HU at Instant

May 28 - Ljubljana, SI at Channel Zero

May 29 - Bologna, IT at Freakout

May 31 - Caserta, IT at Lizard Club

Jun 01 - Messina, IT at Retronouveau

Photo credit: Liz Wendelbo

