XIXA Releases “Nights Plutonian Shore” From New LP 'Genesis'

Tucson's XIXA are back with a third sampling from their forthcoming album Genesis today with the premiere of their track "Nights Plutonian Shore." The song is streaming now via CULTURE COLLiDE alongside an interview with XIXA bandleaders Brian Lopez and Gabriel Sullivan - listen here!

"Nights Plutonian Shore" is the latest track to be shared from the band's new LP Genesis, due out on February 19, 2020 via Jullian Records. The song found its origins as Sullivan sat down for a drink at The Thirsty Crow, a bar in LA, intent on writing some lyrics, taking inspiration from Edgar Allen Poe. He told CULTURE COLLIDE: "... It didn't take long for me to go to the name of the bar for inspiration and shortly thereafter find myself rereading Poe's 'The Raven.' This song is from the raven's point of view. Peeling back one more layer into what it is to be darkness."

The track also features the only acoustic piano ever featured on a XIXA recording. "To me, the piano is very distinct. It was a part written and played by our good friend, Sergio Mendoza," Lopez explains. "It's a very laid-back Montuno/Salsa rhythm that sounds very interesting when juxtaposed with the sound design and synths elements creeping beneath it. Instruments of the earth and of the tech collide."

"Nights Plutonian Shore" follows two previously released tracks from Genesis - both of which have begun to generate excitement for the LP. First out was title track "Genesis of Gaea" which Remezcla called a "...lush and orchestral, invoking a cosmology where Latin American rhythms lead you to enlightenment." "May They Call Us Home" followed along with a music video with a cameo by Giant Sand's Howe Gelb and showcases their mystic desert aesthetic. The song was also featured on both FLOOD and NPR's Viking's Choice Playlist, who dub the band "...desert goth chicha warriors."

Genesis is the long-awaited follow up to XIXA's highly-regarded debut LP Bloodline and 2019 EP The Code. The album was produced by bandleaders Lopez and Sullivan in their own Dust and Stone Recording Studios in Tucson and the XIXA bandleaders are joined by Jason Urman (Keys), Winston Watson (Drums, Percussion), Efrén Cruz Chávez (Timbales, Percussion), and Hikit Corbel (Bass). The album sees the band continuing to explore the balance of darkness and chaos vs. lightness and beauty, all while delving deeper into their admiration for Peruvian chicha, extracting and refining their core, and giving voice to their most primal instincts.

Pre-save or Pre-order Genesis now, and check out "Night Plutonian Shore" via CULTURE COLLiDE now or via your preferred listening service beginning Friday. For the most up to date information on XIXA, visit http://www.xixamusic.com/.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You