Wyatt Flores Extends 'Welcome Back To The Plains Tour'

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Wyatt Flores will continue his extensive “Welcome Back To The Plains Tour” this summer with newly confirmed stops at Grand Junction, CO’s Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five, Emigrant, MT’s The Old Saloon and Sandy, UT’s Sandy Amphitheater. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, March 19 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, March 21 at 10:00am local time. $1 from each ticket sold will go to support the Red Dirt Relief Fund.

In addition to the upcoming headline dates, Flores will also join 49 Winchester for an extensive tour across the U.K. and Europe this fall. Full details can be found at www.wyattfloresmusic.com.

An electric live performer, Flores released his first live album, Live At Cain’s Ballroom, earlier this year via Island Records (stream/purchase here). Recorded during Flores’ sold-out shows at Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom this past December, the album features songs from across his catalogue as well as a cover of Turnpike Troubadours’ “Ringing In The Year,” and led Country Cue to praise, “a compelling live recording that masterfully captures the authentic spirit of his performances.”

The live project adds to a breakout year for Flores, who released his full-length debut album, Welcome to the Plains, this past fall (stream/purchase here). Produced by Beau Bedford (Orville Peck, Shane Smith & The Saints), the project details Flores’ journey as he balances the struggle of leaving his hometown of Stillwater, OK with the highs and lows of life on the road. In celebration of the release, Flores was recently featured as part of NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk Concert” series, made his late-night television debut on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” performed on “CBS Saturday Morning”and spoke with NPR’s “All Things Considered.”

WYATT FLORES CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

March 21-23—Brisbane, Australia—CMC Rocks 2025

April 4—Cottonwood, AL—Breakout at Big Creek Festival

April 5—Fort Lauderdale, FL—Tortuga Music Festival

April 6—St. Petersburg, FL—Jannus Live*

April 9—Memphis, TN—Graceland Soundstage†

April 10—New Orleans, LA—The Fillmore†

April 11—Gonzales, TX—Cattle Country Fest

April 24—Wilkesboro, NC—MerleFest

April 25—Anderson, SC—Wendell’s‡

April 26—Charlottesville, VA—Ting Pavilion*

April 29—Huntsville, AL—Mars Music Hall+

May 1—Columbia, MO—9th Street#

May 2—Stillwater, OK—Calf Fry Festival

May 4—Arlington, TX—Lone Star Smokeout

May 30—St. Louis, MO—Ballpark Village~

May 31—Lexington, KY—Railbird Music Festival

June 5—Clinton, IA—Tailgate N’ Tallboys Fest

July 7—Calgary, AB—Calgary Stampede

July 9—London, ON—Rock The Park

July 12—Cavendish, PE—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 18—Redmond, OR—Fairwell Festival

July 20—Whitefish, MT—Under the Big Sky Festival

July 22—Emigrant, MT—The Old Saloon^

July 24—Grand Junction, CO—Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five^

July 25—Sandy, UT—Sandy Amphitheater^

July 26—Yerington, NV—Night in the Country Festival

July 31-August 3—Chicago, IL—Lollapalooza

August 3—Saint Charles, IA—Hinterland Music Festival

August 13—Lewisburg, WV—State Fair of West Virginia

August 15—Montreal, Quebec—Lasso Festival 2025

October 4—Dublin, Ireland—3 Olympia Theatre**

October 5—Belfast, Northern Ireland—Telegraph Building**

October 7—Glasgow, Scotland—O2 Academy**

October 8—Manchester, England—Academy 1**

October 10—Leeds, England—Stylus**

October 11—Birmingham, England—O2 Institute**

October 14—London, England—Roundhouse**

October 16—Bristol, England—O2 Academy**

October 18—Ghent, Belgium—Club Wintercircus**

October 20—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso**

October 21—Groningen, Netherlands—De Oosterpoort**

October 22—Cologne, Germany—Carlswerk Victoria**

October 24— Berlin, Germany—Astra**

October 25—Hamburg, Germany—Docks**

October 26—Copenhagen, Denmark—Vega Main Hall**

October 28—Stockholm, Sweden—Filadelfia**

October 29—Oslo, Norway—Rockefeller**

*with special guest Noah Rinker

†with special guest Bayker Blankenship

‡with special guest Blake Whiten

+with special guest Drayton Farley

#with special guest Waylon Wyatt

~with special guest Kaitlin Butts

^with special guest Jonah Kagan

**supporting 49 Winchester

Photo credit: Matt Paskert

Comments