Wunderhorse to Release New Album 'Midas' in August; Listen to a Single Now

Fast-rising UK rock band, Wunderhorse are pleased to announce that their new album, Midas, will arrive on August 30th via Communion/Mick Music. Along with the news comes second single “July,” a spirited track that has quickly become a fan favorite at live shows.

Recorded at Minnesota’s Pachyderm Studio with producer Craig Silvey (The Rolling Stones, The National, Florence + the Machine), Midasis the band’s second LP, following 2022’s lauded debut Cub, described by the NME as “an album that’s filled with fantastic revelations…a fantastically catchy and strong rock album.”

Midas adopts an unpolished recording process which captures the visceral atmosphere of Wunderhorse’s lauded live performances and establishes the band as one of the most exciting new UK artists. Of the album, frontman Jacob Slater explains:

“When we first went into the studio to make this record, the only thing we were sure about is how we wanted it to sound; very imperfect, very live, very raw; no frills. We wanted it to sound like your face is pressed up against the amplifiers, like you've been locked inside the bass drum.”

In the 18 months since release, Wunderhorse’s debut album Cub has taken on a life of its own. Its success saw the four-piece graduate from playing in basements of pubs to filling Glastonbury’s Woodsies tent and selling out London’s O2 Forum months in advance. The band - Slater and guitarist Harry Fowler, drummer Jamie Staples and bassist Peter Woodin - grew their audience exponentially in both scale and ardency, and the band’s songs have reached the status of cultural reference points within the younger contingents of their fanbase.

Having burned himself out as the teenage frontman of the much-hyped, but ultimately ill-fated punk outfit Dead Pretties, Slater had retired to Cornwall to repair the damage that he had caused himself. It was whilst working as a surf instructor on the UK’s south western coast that Slater rekindled his love of songwriting, ultimately spinning the introspective compositions that went on to form the foundations of Wunderhorse. Having spent a period thinking that his life as musician may be over, it was the strength of the songs - and the immediate response to them from fans - that re-energized Slater and turned Wunderhorse into one of the most dynamic and thrilling young bands in Britain.

The week prior to Midas’ release will see Wunderhorse take to the stage at Reading + Leeds, following a co-headline spot at Dot to Dot Festival.

Wunderhorse live dates:

May 25 .. Dot to Dot Festival, Bristol

May 26 .. Dot to Dot Festival, Nottingham

July 12-14 .. TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow

Aug 7-11 .. Boardmasters Festival, Cornwall

Aug 22-25 .. Reading and Leeds Festival

Midas Tracklist

Midas Rain Emily Silver Arizona Superman July Cathedrals Girl Aeroplane

Photo Credit: Polocho

