Written By Wolves Announce 'The Collab Project' EP

New Zealand's highest streaming rock band, Written By Wolves, have announced their new EP The Collab Project due out on September 17 (self-release). The new 5-track EP is a collection of re-imagined collaborations of tracks from their debut album Secrets, released in late 2019.

Last month, the first track from the upcoming EP, "Help Me Through The Night", was released and features guest vocals from Sleeping With Sirens' frontman Kellin Quinn. Trenton Woodley (Hands Like Houses), Sonny Sandoval (P.O.D.), and others have also collaborated on tracks for the EP.

Along with the EP announcement, the band have also shared a video explaining that The Collab Project is more than just an EP. Vocalist Michael Murphy says, "It's an on-going initiative to try and spread awareness, and to remind our fans and our followers, that no matter what they are going through, no matter what mental health struggles or demons they are going through right now, they don't have to do it alone and they don't have to deal with it on their own." He adds, "The aim is to help normalise talking about our mental health issues and to help to breakdown the stigma attached to mental health."

Written By Wolves are a fresh and progressive cinematic rock band and one of the most exciting new rock acts to come from New Zealand in recent years. Renowned for their highly energetic live show, the band have already shared the stage with international heavyweights such as Machine Gun Kelly, Limp Bizkit, Pendulum, Sublime With Rome, Suicidal Tendencies, We The Kings and Four Year Strong, to name just a few. Since forming in 2014, the band has amassed over 310,000 monthly listeners and more than 36 million streams on Spotify, as well as over 100,000 subscribers and 46 millions views on YouTube.

