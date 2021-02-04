World's First Cinema Releases Acoustic Session Video 'Cold Sets In'

Fast-rising duo World's First Cinema have unveiled an acoustic session video for previously shared single "Cold Sets In" today. Bold, sweeping cellos accompanied by an emotional piano progression open up the track, giving us a instantaneous cinematic atmosphere that is becoming synonymous with all World's First Cinema releases.

Watch "Cold Sets In (Acoustic Session)" today below.

"The song continues on to lyrically explore how pain and strife can bring you closer to loved ones. But even when that pain causes you to step away, we learn that starting over can be the most important part of the journey," shares the duo on the release. This track is the first ballad-esque offering the band has released and acts as a clear indicator that we can expect a more emotional side of this project in the future.

"Cold Sets In" joins recently released singles "Can't Feel Anything" and "Red Run Cold" as the first taste of music from this exciting duo that has found a home on Spotify's Pop Rock Shot, Fresh Finds, Future Hits, Fresh Finds Pop, and Pop Rock playlists, and received key tastemaker support from Wonderland, Under The Radar, Earmilk, Variance Mag, When The Horn Blows, GIG GOER and more.

World's First Cinema's origins begin back in 2019, when Fil Thorpe, a founding member of Neck Deep, the multi-award winning rock outfit that also cracked the #2 spot on the US album charts, chose to leave his formative outfit in pursuit of a career in production. Having now relocated to Los Angeles he met John Sinclair, alternatively known as Saint Claire, who had previously collaborated with Macklemore on his 2017 single 'Excavate'. Between them, they have enough knowledge of the commercial music world to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, but now they are together, they have their heart set on something far more outlandish.

The concept behind World's First Cinema has always been to create something more than just another throwaway pop record. While they still inhabit this world sonically, their intention is to create bold and cinematic journeys that showcase them as musical adventurers, shaking off expectation and convention in favor of well-spun narratives and Victorian inspired eccentricity.

Starting a new project from the ground up is no easy feat, and to do so during a global pandemic is even worse, but Fil and John are not only determined to head into the new year with bags of material, they are already plotting their next moves. These few introductory offerings are simply Act One of a yet unending saga that they plan to push as far as it will go. Channeling the dark atmosphere and theatrics of Panic! At The Disco and My Chemical Romance, the duo plan to spend the next few years writing, creating, producing, and touring a wave of fascinating material that see them take the idea of the concept release to new and exciting heights, all paying homage to the glittering fanfare of fantasy novels and otherworldly inspirations through a mixture of electrifying production and breath-taking live shows.

Listen here: