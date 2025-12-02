Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth Unveils First Tour Dates for 2026

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

GRAMMY Award–nominated songwriter, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist Wolfgang Van Halen and his band Mammoth have announced their first headlining dates of 2026. The lineup—Van Halen with guitarists Jon Jourdan and Frank Sidoris, bassist Ronnie Ficarro, and drummer Garrett Whitlock—will return to North America in support of their third album, The End.

The newly announced 19-date trek kicks off March 5 in Buffalo, NY, and runs through April 4 in Prior Lake, MN. Stops include Toronto, ON (March 8), Wallingford, CT (March 15), Knoxville, TN (March 24), and Cincinnati, OH (April 1 — no fooling), among others. Rockers 10 Years and James and the Cold Gun will join as support. Ticketing and VIP package information is available here. The End, their latest album, is out now via BMG on all digital platforms.

Mammoth 2026 The End Tour Dates

Mar 5 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

Mar 7 – Ottawa, ON – Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Ottawa

Mar 8 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Mar 10 – Montral, QC – L’Olympia

Mar 11 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

Mar 13 – Atlantic City, NJ – Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City

Mar 14 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

Mar 15 – Wallingford, CT – The DOME at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Mar 18 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall

Mar 19 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues Myrtle Beach

Mar 22 – Jacksonville, FL – FIVE

Mar 24 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine

Mar 25 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Mar 27 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

Mar 28 – Sault Ste. Marie, MI – Kewadin Casino DreamMaker’s Theater

Mar 31 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Apr 1 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

Apr 3 – Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre

Apr 4 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino Hotel (10 Years Only)

July 18 – Omaha, NE – The Astro Theater (Rescheduled from November 29 – Support TBD)

Mammoth 2025 The End Tour Dates

Dec 3 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Dec 6 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

Dec 7 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

About Wolfgang Van Halen and Mammoth

The project’s 2021 debut, Mammoth, entered the Billboard 200 at #12 and hit #1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Independent Albums, and Top Rock Albums charts. Breakout single “Distance” became the first of two #1 Rock Radio hits and earned a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Rock Song. 2023’s Mammoth II debuted in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top Album Sales chart and returned the band to #1 on Top Hard Rock Albums.

Mammoth has toured globally with Metallica and Pantera, supported Guns N’ Roses and the Foo Fighters, and sold-out headline dates around the world. They’ve also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, performed at the MusiCares 2024 gala honoring Jon Bon Jovi, and Wolfgang joined the stage for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction of Ozzy Osbourne.

Photo Credit: Travis Shinn