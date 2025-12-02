Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth Unveils First Tour Dates for 2026

The newly announced 19-date trek kicks off March 5 in Buffalo, NY, and runs through April 4 in Prior Lake, MN.
GRAMMY Award–nominated songwriter, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist Wolfgang Van Halen and his band Mammoth have announced their first headlining dates of 2026. The lineup—Van Halen with guitarists Jon Jourdan and Frank Sidoris, bassist Ronnie Ficarro, and drummer Garrett Whitlock—will return to North America in support of their third album, The End.
The newly announced 19-date trek kicks off March 5 in Buffalo, NY, and runs through April 4 in Prior Lake, MN. Stops include Toronto, ON (March 8), Wallingford, CT (March 15), Knoxville, TN (March 24), and Cincinnati, OH (April 1 — no fooling), among others. Rockers 10 Years and James and the Cold Gun will join as support. Ticketing and VIP package information is available here. The End, their latest album, is out now via BMG on all digital platforms.
Mar 5 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
Mar 7 – Ottawa, ON – Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Ottawa
Mar 8 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Mar 10 – Montral, QC – L’Olympia
Mar 11 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
Mar 13 – Atlantic City, NJ – Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City
Mar 14 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center
Mar 15 – Wallingford, CT – The DOME at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Mar 18 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall
Mar 19 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues Myrtle Beach
Mar 22 – Jacksonville, FL – FIVE
Mar 24 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine
Mar 25 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
Mar 27 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
Mar 28 – Sault Ste. Marie, MI – Kewadin Casino DreamMaker’s Theater
Mar 31 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Apr 1 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
Apr 3 – Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre
Apr 4 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino Hotel (10 Years Only)
July 18 – Omaha, NE – The Astro Theater (Rescheduled from November 29 – Support TBD)
Dec 3 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
Dec 6 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
Dec 7 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim
The project’s 2021 debut, Mammoth, entered the Billboard 200 at #12 and hit #1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Independent Albums, and Top Rock Albums charts. Breakout single “Distance” became the first of two #1 Rock Radio hits and earned a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Rock Song. 2023’s Mammoth II debuted in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top Album Sales chart and returned the band to #1 on Top Hard Rock Albums.
Mammoth has toured globally with Metallica and Pantera, supported Guns N’ Roses and the Foo Fighters, and sold-out headline dates around the world. They’ve also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, performed at the MusiCares 2024 gala honoring Jon Bon Jovi, and Wolfgang joined the stage for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction of Ozzy Osbourne.
Photo Credit: Travis Shinn
