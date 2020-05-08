Within Temptation Release New Single 'Entertain You'

Offence, victimization and exploitation - it happens every day and is mainly justified under the name of economic necessity, politics, religion, culture, sex and race. Within Temptation's new single, 'Entertain You', out today, revolves around the urge for self-gratification at the expense of the other.

Frontwoman Sharon den Adel comments, "We often cannot and do not want to see the consequences of our urge to satisfy our personal needs. To justify or simply avoid the misery we inflict on others, we simply look the other way or start pointing fingers. We should look into the mirror more often and start questioning our own beliefs. We should try to understand not only ourselves but also, and most importantly, the others and the world around us. It's not the easiest way, but it's certainly one that brings us further in this individualistic society."



Listen to the brand new single 'Entertain You' now across all major streaming platforms. Smart link: www.lnk.to/wtey.

Over the past few years, Within Temptation's flourishing career has been at its peak both creatively and in the live arena. Having sold over 150,000 tickets in eight countries for their Worlds Collide co-headline tour with US rock band Evanescence, sadly the current global situation has meant the tour has been postponed. Nevertheless, the dates have now been re-scheduled and the Worlds Collide tour will go ahead in September taking in major venues across Europe including the iconic O2 in London.

WORLDS COLLIDE EUROPEAN TOUR - SEPT 2020



WED 2 Glasgow, UK The SSE Hydro Arena

THU 3 Leeds, UK First Direct Arena

SAT 5 Birmingham, UK Arena Birmingham

SUN 6 London, UK The O2

TUE 8 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

WED 9 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

FRI 11 Brussels, BE Palais 12

SAT 12 Brussels, BE Palais 12

MON 14 Paris, FR Accor hotels Arena

THU 17 Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena

FRI 18 Leipzig, DE Leipzig Arena

SUN 20 Gliwice, PL Arena Gliwice

MON 21 Berlin, DE Velodrom

TUE 22 Munich, DE Zenith

THU 24 Düsseldorf, DE Mitsubishi Electric Hall

FRI 25 Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU Rockhal

SUN 27 Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

TUE 29 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum Milan





