Winona Fighter Unleashes 'Swear To God That I'm (FINE)'

Rising punk rock act Winona Fighter has released their new single “Swear To God That I’m (FINE)”, out now via Rise Records. Clocking in at just over 2 minutes, “Swear To God That I’m (FINE)” is a dynamic blend of candid vulnerability and pure punk energy.

“’Swear To God That I’m (FINE)’ is a song that comes from a place of just pure honesty. When you spend years GRINDING as a musician and it starts to actually work out, you feel so much gratitude you could explode...or at least that’s my experience,” shares frontwoman and multi-instrumentalist Coco Kinnon. “As someone who has always struggled to separate their career and personal life I thought ‘Well if the band is doing good then I personally should be doing good!’. I know now that is just not the case.”

She continues: “For a while if I was struggling with something personally I wrapped it into my career by questioning my gratitude. ‘Well if you’re having a sad day then you’re not grateful enough for all the great things your band is doing.’ I’d hear in my head for example. Absolutely BRUTAL. However I learned I was not alone. My cowriters Austin Luther (WF Bassist/Producer) and Jayden Seeley knew exactly what I was talking about and helped me put it all on paper. I think it’s something most artists struggle with. But to no surprise it’s just artists overthinking and over questioning. I love my band and our amazing team and the insane shows we get to play. I am incredibly unbelievably grateful for all we get to do and everyone we get to work with. Being a human navigating life doesn’t take away from that.

About the music video she adds: “The music video for ‘Swear To God That I’m (FINE)’ is an ode to not only my younger self but to all younger versions of artists. Growing up I always felt a sense of ‘I’m not working hard enough at this music thing’ (I was) or ‘I’ve got to figure out a plan B’ (shocker- I never did). The crew at Were All Gonna Die took my younger self monologue and created a flawless representation of it. I hope everyone who chose a career or life off the beaten path can relate to this video.”

Catch Winona Fighter live in the coming months at Riot Fest, Oceans Calling Music Festival, South Star Music Festival, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock.

Fronted by the electric Coco Kinnon, the Nashville based punk band is breathing new life into the resurgent punk scene, and they’re on a mission to create punk music that is accessible and accepting to all music lovers willing to listen.

Kinnon’s introduction to the Boston punk rock scene at an early age was the catalyst influence for her current sound and stage presence. Moving to Nashville gave her a task to expose all music lovers to the power of thrashable tunes. After recruiting lead guitarist Dan Fuson, they set off to do the scene Coco had left behind justice. Eventually the two of them added Austin Luther (bass/producer) to the family.

The band is recognized as an energized powerhouse during their live performances. Their shows are a space where all bulls and ego is left at the door – everyone is welcome, equal and needs to get on their fing feet. In recent times, they have opened for the bands Incubus, Motion City Soundtrack, Badflower, and Something Corporate, in addition to playing multiple sets at Bonnaroo 2023. Other recent performances include Is For Lover’s Festivals and Shiprocked 2024.

Earlier this year Winona Fighter took SXSW by storm, followed by a full US tour with Bayside, Finch, and Armor For Sleep. The band also performed at this year’s Shaky Knees Music Festival, Summerfest, and 80/35 Music Festival.

Fresh off of signing to Rise Records and the release of singles “I’m In The Market To Please No One”, “I Think You Should Leave”, “Johnny’s Dead”, and “HAMMS IN A GLASS”, fans can look forward to more new music this year. Stay tuned at winonafighter.com.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

9/20 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

9/27 – Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling Music Festival

9/28 – Huntsville, AL @ South Star Music Festival

9/29 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

12/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ceremony Festival

Photo credit: Lindsey Byrnes

Comments