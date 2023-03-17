Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Winny Announces Debut EP & Shares 'Don't Leave'

Winny Announces Debut EP & Shares 'Don't Leave'

Her self-titled debut EP, WINNY, is due out April 7.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Following her breakthrough debut single last year, rising Nigerian Afro R&B/Soul singer-songwriter Winny announces the release of her self-titled debut EP, WINNY, due out April 7th via This Land Records/The Orchard - PRE-SAVE HERE.

On Friday, March 17th, the Lagos-based singer also shares the infectious new single "Don't Leave" alongside a captivating visual directed by Prince Akpa. Co-written by Winny with the record's producer John Pininen, "Don't Leave" is a fresh blend of dancehall, pop and R&B about loving someone loudly and with no shame.

Winny shares, "This song, for me, is an openness to share the vulnerability that comes with loving someone so freely. I am accepting that, as long as the relationship is valuable to me, and if it were ever to go awry - I will stay, I will chase; my quest for love will persist."

"Don't Leave" is the second song issued from Winny's upcoming EP following her successful debut with "Pretty", which has surpassed 415k worldwide streams and 145k YouTube views across the short film to date in addition to garnering early support from key tastemakers including Vibe Magazine, UPROXX, Consequence, Ones to Watch, Early Rising, and more.

Watch the new music video here:



Malina Moyes Fourth Album DIRTY Out Now Photo
Malina Moye's Fourth Album DIRTY Out Now
Guitar sensation Malina Moye has released her fourth album 'Dirty' via her label WCE Records.
Enrico Sangiuliano and Charlotte de Witte Release First Collaborative EP Photo
Enrico Sangiuliano and Charlotte de Witte Release First Collaborative EP
Enrico Sangiuliano stands as one of techno’s best-selling artists. Launching his ephemeral NINETOZERO imprint in 2022, the conceptually-guided producer continued his near-perfect streak of #1’s with the label’s first two chapters – “Silence” and “Sound Of Space”.
NOCUI Unveils Hypnotic EP Anomie Photo
NOCUI Unveils Hypnotic EP 'Anomie'
The EP’s opening track ‘As Long As It Takes’ comes out the gates strong, setting the tone for the emotive, yearning energy that permeates this EP. Synthy bleeps, off-kilter bends and repetitive vocal stabs take the listener on a cosmic journey through analogue soundscapes with cutting edge flourishes. 
Deusexmaschine Is Back With His Second Release of the Year in Better Photo
Deusexmaschine Is Back With His Second Release of the Year in 'Better'
DeusExMaschine shows his experience on this brand-new catchy vocal disco house anthem by blending elements of tech house, disco, and even synth-laden big room. This is the latest issue in a series of single releases on Serial Records, with the first release in 2022, ‘Better’ is arguably the best of the bunch.

From This Author - Michael Major


Warren Zeiders Releases New Single 'Pretty Little Poison'Warren Zeiders Releases New Single 'Pretty Little Poison'
March 17, 2023

Warren Zeiders shares new single “Pretty Little Poison” via Warner Records. Alongside the track, he announces the new upcoming EP, Pretty Little Poison (Sampler). Including “Pretty Little Poison,” previous single “West Texas Weather,” and two new tracks, the EP is a sampler of what’s to come on Warren’s forthcoming summer album.
Teddy Swims & Elley Duhé Join Forces for New Single 'Face Myself'Teddy Swims & Elley Duhé Join Forces for New Single 'Face Myself'
March 17, 2023

With hypnotic production and a chill-inducing chorus, “FACE MYSELF”—produced by Andrew Wells, who also produced Duhé’s global smash “MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT”—finds the collaborators tackling hard-hitting topics like addiction and recovery with wide-eyed clarity and complete sincerity. Watch the new music video now!
Natalie Jane Shares New Single 'Seeing You With Other Girls'Natalie Jane Shares New Single 'Seeing You With Other Girls'
March 17, 2023

Natalie Jane returns with a new original song, “seeing you with other girls.” Released via Capitol Music Group and 10K Projects, the haunting track spotlights her powerhouse vocals, which make the most intimate emotions feel larger-than-life. Pink Slip (FLETCHER, Royal & the Serpent) and Ryan Marrone (THEY., Sabrina Carpenter) produced. 
Superlove Release New Single 'Something Good'Superlove Release New Single 'Something Good'
March 17, 2023

Bristolian noise-pop three-piece Superlove has released their latest single, “Something Good.” “Something Good” serves as the follow up to the band’s previous single “GO!” released earlier this year. Superlove has also announced that they will be hitting the road in the UK this summer.
Jenna Raine Returns With New Single 'Stupid Cupid'Jenna Raine Returns With New Single 'Stupid Cupid'
March 17, 2023

Turning the page on another creative season, rising pop artist Jenna Raine returns with a new single and music video entitled “Stupid Cupid” via Warner Records. Big Dumb Heart, Chapter 1 follows Jenna’s 2022 breakthrough EP see you later, the release that contains her hit song “see you later (ten years).”
share