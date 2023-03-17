Winny Announces Debut EP & Shares 'Don't Leave'

Following her breakthrough debut single last year, rising Nigerian Afro R&B/Soul singer-songwriter Winny announces the release of her self-titled debut EP, WINNY, due out April 7th via This Land Records/The Orchard - PRE-SAVE HERE.

On Friday, March 17th, the Lagos-based singer also shares the infectious new single "Don't Leave" alongside a captivating visual directed by Prince Akpa. Co-written by Winny with the record's producer John Pininen, "Don't Leave" is a fresh blend of dancehall, pop and R&B about loving someone loudly and with no shame.

Winny shares, "This song, for me, is an openness to share the vulnerability that comes with loving someone so freely. I am accepting that, as long as the relationship is valuable to me, and if it were ever to go awry - I will stay, I will chase; my quest for love will persist."

"Don't Leave" is the second song issued from Winny's upcoming EP following her successful debut with "Pretty", which has surpassed 415k worldwide streams and 145k YouTube views across the short film to date in addition to garnering early support from key tastemakers including Vibe Magazine, UPROXX, Consequence, Ones to Watch, Early Rising, and more.

Watch the new music video here: