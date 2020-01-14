Wilsen Releases Video For New Song 'Feeling Fancy'

Today, the Brooklyn-based trio Wilsen released an official video for their new song "Feeling Fancy," the second single from their new album Ruiner out February 21 via Secret City Records / Dalliance Recordings.

Watch the video for "Feeling Fancy" below!

"Feeling Fancy is a song for the soft-spoken," explains Tamsin Wilson. "Quietness can be mistaken for insecurity while it's often the opposite - it's being comfortable in your own presence without needing to be heard at every moment."

"Feeling Fancy" follows the release of the album's title track "Ruiner," which was embraced by American Songwriter, BrooklynVegan, The Line of Best Fit, and NPR Music's New Music Friday Playlist. Wilsen consequently released a "nightmare remix" by Daughter's Igor Haefeli. So far, "Ruiner" has received support from AAA radio stations such as KXT, WFUV, WPYA, WSCA, WUNC, WXRT and many more.

For the follow-up to their acclaimed debut I Go Missing In My Sleep, the trio comprised of Tamsin Wilson (guitar/vocals), Johnny Simon Jr. (guitar) and Drew Arndt (bass) partnered with acclaimed producer Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Bon Iver) and mastering engineer Sarah Register (Ariana Grande, Protomartyr, U.S. Girls).

For Tamsin Wilson, the album finds her moving towards personal self-acceptance. "I have an inherent shyness," she says. "I'm acknowledging and finding a way with it as I get older." Throughout the record, she comes to terms with her many sides, including her introversion and her inner, self-sabotaging monster to which the album title refers. On "Feeling Fancy," with her distinctively hushed vocals overpowering the track's clamorous instrumentals, Wilson offers listeners a powerful, and celebratory, declaration that "Quiet's not a fault to weed out."

"Making this record was somewhat of a coming of age process," Wilson explains. "We're getting older and becoming more deliberate, less precious, less measured. Overthinking less and trusting instincts more."

Wilsen will celebrate the release of Ruiner with a free album release show on February 21 at The Dance in New York City. On March 19, the band will kick off a national tour with Poliça that will make stops in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and many more. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Ruiner tracklist:

1) Ruiner

2) Align

3) Down

4) Wearing

5) YNTOO

6) Birds

7) Wedding

8) Birds II

9) Feeling Fancy

10) Fuse

11) Moon

Tour Dates with Poliça:

2/21: New York, NY - The Dance (Album Release Party)

3/19: Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

3/20: Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

3/21: Detroit, MI - Deluxx Fluxx

3/23: Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

3/24: Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz

3/25: Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

3/27: New York, NY - Webster Hall

3/28: Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

3/29: Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

3/31: Columbus, OH - The Basement

4/1: St Louis, MO - Off Broadway

4/2: Maquoketa, IA - Codfish Hollow Barn

4/10: Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

4/16: Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

4/17: Vancouver, BC - Venue

4/18: Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

4/20: Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

4/21: San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

4/22: Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

4/24: Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

4/25: Albuquerque, NM - Sister

4/27: Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

4/28: Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co

4/29: Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St

4/30: Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

5/1: Omaha, NE - Waiting Room

5/2: Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews



Photo Credit: CF Watkins





