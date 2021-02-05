Willa Amai Set To Release 'Ocean'

Sixteen-year-old music phenom Willa Amai closed 2020 with enthusiastic acclaim with outlets such as Nick Music's Fresh Faces seen in 36 Million households, New Artist Block, MTV LIVE and MTV's Spankin' New and MTV LIVE's in 42 million households. MTV also asked Amai to be their first artist to kick off their #ALONETOGETHER JAM Sessions. Off the back of this exciting accolade Amai is set to release her upcoming single "OCEAN" on February 4th to kick off 2021 with the message that addresses the tumultuous journey of mental health.

"OCEAN" is about the moment where I could understand that strength and stability in my mental health could be supported by another person; it's about when I realized standing on solid ground isn't undermined by holding someone's hand," says AMAI. "Ocean" was written by Amai and was produced by Jonathan Wilson (Connor Oberst, Father John Misty, Glen Campbell, Chris Robinson, Dawes, Jenny O, Jason Boesel) and Amai's mentor Linda Perry. Willa as a 16 year old has been challenged with her own mental health and wanted to use her voice and platform to speak out about this point of discussion and has been asked to partner and be an Ambassador for the National Alliance on Mental Illness. When asked about this new partnership Willa said, "I'm so incredibly excited and honored to be an ambassador for NAMI. I've had my own mental health struggles in the past, but have found myself in a stable and strong position. I feel it's my duty to now help those who don't feel so strong, and NAMI is the perfect organization to help me do that."

"We are delighted to have Willa join NAMI as an Ambassador. Her message of hope and resilience through recognition that with the support of others, we are reminded that no one is alone in their mental health journey. Her platform will help more people know that help are hope are available," says Katrina Gay, Interim Chief Development Officer, National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Amai's next single "Not A Solider" will be next on deck for the songstress. As Amai continues to rise, the industry will undoubtedly notice and the fans will soak in her honesty. If truth is what Perry was looking for, well she hit the motherload.