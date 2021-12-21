Wildstreet Announces New Guitar Player

Wildstreet announced their new guitarist, Crispy Borell. Born and raised in New Jersey, Crispy Borell has always had music in his blood. Raised on Skid Row, Mötley Crüe and Bon Jovi, Crispy developed a love for 80's rock and metal at an early age.

He first picked up a guitar at the age of 8 and never put it down. Crispy is living proof that rock n roll is alive and well. Crispy has toured and performed with many different artists through his teen years, bringing music to both the East and West Coasts as well as internationally.

Wildstreet began in 2006 and released their self-titled debut album on Retrospect Records in 2009. The band spent the next 4 years touring nonstop and performing at US festivals including: Rocklahoma (5 consecutive years), SXSW & M3 Rock Festival. Wildstreet rocked alongside Black Veil Brides, Vains of Jenna, The Bouncing Souls, The Last Vegas, Twisted Sister, Michael Monroe, Crashdiet, Diemonds, Kix, LA Guns and more. The band won the Best Buy/Ernie Ball Battle of the Bands for Rockstar Energy's Uproar Festival, and opened for Avenged Sevenfold, Sevendust and Three Days Grace in Camden, NJ.

In 2011, the band released Wildstreet II..Faster..Louder! to widespread critical acclaim. They made an appearance on "The Jimmy Fallon Show" and their songs were licensed to TV shows on E!, MTV, VH1, Oxygen, TBS and in a THQ video game. Later that year, the band released the official music video for "Poison Kiss," which included a cameo by Don Jameson of "The Metal Show." Wildstreet now had the attention of rock fans worldwide. In 2012, the band released the single "Easy Does It," and it's official music video. The video went viral on YouTube. Wildstreet has well-over 5 million views and nearly 8,000 subscribers on that platform.

After taking a 2 1/2 year break off and dodging rumors of a band breakup, Wildstreet exploded back onto the NYC scene in 2016, headlining Gramercy Theatre with new lineup. In early 2017, the band rocked NYC with Faster Pussycat and The Biters and headed to Rocklahoma for the 6th time.

In 2017 Wildstreet released "Raise Hell" the first single of their highly anticipated full length album, 'III.' Over the next four years, the band released 6 singles and 4 music videos. Signing with Golden Robot Records in 2020, Wildstreet III was released on June 25, 2021. While many bands opted out touring in 2021, Wildstreet brought live rock n roll to the people in USA.

Wildstreet III has reached 1.8 million streams on Spotify. Three of their singles have been mainstays to Spotify's editorial playlist 'Hard Rock' & Apple Music 'Breaking Hard Rock.' On October 18th they released release a cover of The 69Eyes classic "Mrs. Sleazy" via Golden Robot Records. They just finished their second tour in Europe which included shows in France, Switzerland and Belgium, including Swiss Rock Cruise. To end the year they toured the East Coast USA in November. Wildstreet has confirmed shows and festival dates in Mexico, South America, UK, and Europe next year and will begin working on a new full-length follow up to Wildstreet III.