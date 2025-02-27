Wilderado to Join The Head and The Heart ​on Summer Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Wilderado – Max Rainer (lead singer, guitarist), Tyler Wimpee (guitarist, vocals), Justin Kila (drums) – will join Seattle’s The Head and The Heart on tour this summer. The dates find the band continuing to support their new full-length studio album Talker, released last fall via Bright Antenna Records. The news comes as the album’s lead single “Higher Than Most” breaks into the Top 25 at Alternative Radio.

Kicking off 2025, Wilderado performed songs from Talker on CBS Saturday Morning in January and are gearing up for a massive year on the road. In addition to The Head and The Heart dates, the band is already confirmed for Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Boston Calling, and a major Red Rocks show on October 9th with The Revivalists.

Talker is Wilderado’s highly anticipated sophomore album and was recorded in Norman, Oklahoma with producers James McAlister (Gracie Abrams, The National) and Chad Copelin (Sufjan Stevens, SYML). It follows the band’s 2021 self-titled debut album, also released on Bright Antenna Records, which led to their late-night TV Debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and morning TV Debut on CBS Saturday Morning.

Last summer, the band contributed a cover of Richard Thompson’s “Wall Of Death” to the Grammy-nominated Twisters soundtrack, with frontman Rainer appearing in the film. They also returned to Lollapalooza for a standout performance. Ahead of Talker, Wilderado teased the LP with two alternate versions of “In Between” — one featuring The National’s Matt Berninger and one with fellow Tulsan Ken Pomeroy. In 2023, Wilderado hit the road with My Morning Jacket and released Wilderado Live, their first ever live LP, featuring career spanning songs like “Surefire” and “Head Right” (both Top 10 Alt Radio hits), alongside fan favorites “Wheat,” “Morning Light” and “Rubble to Rubble.”

Like all of Wilderado’s music, Talker blurs genre boundaries—shifting from soft-hued and subdued to anthemic and buoyant—while showcasing the band’s sharp songwriting and adventurous arrangements. Their signature fusion of expansive indie rock, soaring vocals, and an open-road, Americana-inspired feel has helped them build a devoted following, amassing 200+ million streams and 3.5+ million monthly listeners. Known for their electrifying live shows, Wilderado continues to grow their audience year after year and for the most up-to-date information visit here.

CONFIRMED WILDERADO TOUR DATES

May 23 at Boston Calling (Harvard Athletic Complex) in Boston, MA

June 12 at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, TN

July 31 at Stone Pony Summerstage in Asbury Park, NJ*

Aug. 1 at Riverfront Amphitheater in Richmond, VA*

Aug 2 at Riverfront Park in Harrisburg, PA*

Aug 3 at Stage AE – Club in Pittsburgh, PA*

Aug 5 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland, OH*

Aug 6 at Everwise Amphitheater in Indianapolis, IN*

Aug 7 at Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids, MI*

Aug 8 at The Salt Shed - Fairgrounds in Chicago, IL*

Aug 10 at Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater in Lincoln, NE*

Aug 13 at Ogden Amphitheater in Ogden, UT*

Aug 14 at Outlaw Field in Boise, ID*

Aug 15 at Edgefield Amphitheater in Troutdale, OR*

Oct. 9 at Red Rocks with The Revivalists in Morrison, CO

* supporting The Head and The Heart

Comments