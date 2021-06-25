Wilderado Release Folk-Tinged 'Help Me Down'

Tulsa indie-rock trio Wilderado has released their new song "Help Me Down" - available now via all DSPS (STREAM HERE). Showcasing the agile folk-influenced side of Wilderado's new music, "Help Me Down" is featured on the band's forthcoming debut album due out later this year via Bright Antenna Records.

I wrote the first half of "Help Me Down" my last year of college. I was wrestling with the faith I grew up in and was tired of people telling me what to believe and how to live. I found a voice memo of the song as we were writing to finish this record in a freezing warehouse back in January of 2020. Ten years has passed, but the chorus resonates like something that came from this morning.

"Help Me Down" is about the realization that even though no one can carry you through life, it's worth searching for those who are willing to go to the low moments with you. - Wilderado's Maxim Rainer

"Help Me Down" arrives as "Head Right" - the first new song released from Wilderado's forthcoming album - continues to make moves at AAA radio, recently cracking the Top 30.

The band is also set to return to the stage with confirmed performances at this year's BirmingFAM 2021 on September 11th and the SOLD OUT Tampa Pig Jig on October 23rd alongside Darius Rucker, Brett Young, and previous tour-mates Judah & the Lion. With 80+ MILLION streams since 2017 and 3+ MILLION monthly listeners across platforms, the band has built their career on the road, touring with Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie, Pete Yorn, Mt. Joy, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise and performing on festival main stages at Lollapalooza, BottleRock, Austin City Limits and more.

"Help Me Down" is out now and is available to stream via all DSPs (STREAM HERE). Stay tuned to http://wilderado.co for all up-to-date information on the band's debut album and live performances.

Photo Credit: Grant Spanier