Wild Truth Releases New EP 'Drift'

Alternative-rock outfit Wild Truth is thrilled to share their debut EP, Drift, out now via Open Your Ears Records. Additionally, the band has shared an exclusive Track By Track on Variance Magazine. Fans stream the new EP on Spotify and Apple Music, or purchase it online at www.oyerecs.com.

On the new EP, the band shares: "Drift is about letting life take you wherever it may lead, and sometimes that means drifting away from the old you and all that came with that."

Wild Truth is formed in 2017. The group - Nick Gargiulo (vocals/guitar), Will Beasley (bass), and Clayton Sargent (drums) - have known each other for over a decade from playing together in other bands prior. They decided to form Wild Truth as a way to start fresh and push their own boundaries musically.

They signed to Open Your Ears Records earlier this year, joining House & Home, Flight Club, Guardrail, and Sea Of Storms on the independent Richmond-based label's roster. The band made their label debut with "No Filter," which premiered exclusively on Substream Magazine.

The band's new EP Drift, produced and mixed by Beasley, is out now via Open Your Ears Records. To purchase, please visit: www.oyerecs.com.

Listen here: