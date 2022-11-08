Wild Child Return With New Single 'Photographs'

Acclaimed Austin-based ensemble Wild Child shared their brand new single "Photographs." It's a soulful, brass-filled outing rich with playful studio adornments that marks not just the return of the band after their 2018 full length Expectations, but also for the powerhouse writing duo of Kelsey Wilson and Alexander Beggins.

"'Photographs' is one of the first songs we wrote after a couple years of not writing together," Beggins says. "It has a familiar presence to songs we wrote when we were starting out but with a chiseled maturity." The track is just the first taste of more new Wild Child material to come in the coming months.

Wilson and Beggins will also hit the road for a series of acoustic shows with special guest John Calvin Abney in December, including a run of appearances in Texas that will feature a string quartet. Tickets for all of the dates are available here.

Wild Child is known for spreading its infectious blend of indie-pop and ear-worm melodies across the international music scene, charting viral hits to the tune of over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 100 million streams to date.

The band first formed in 2010 when the group's core duo of Wilson and Beggins wrote and released their first album, Pillow Talk (2011). Since then they've released three additional albums, The Runaround (2013), Fools (2015), and Expectations (2018), which saw the band welcome other artists like Chris Walla (Death Cab For Cutie), Scott McMicken (Dr. Dog), Matthew Logan Vasquez (Delta Spirit), and Max Frost into the fold.

Along the way, Wild Child has become a live act that's not to be missed, as seen during their episode of Austin City Limits, which has earned the band a diverse and dedicated fan base. After today's release, fans far and wide won't have to wait much longer to be a part of Wild Child's exciting next chapter.

Listen to the new single here:

Wild Child Live Dates

Dec 3 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Dec 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Dec 6 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

Dec 8 - Dallas, TX* @ Kessler Theater

Dec 9 - Austin, TX * @ The O4 Center

Dec 10 - Austin, TX * @ The O4 Center

Dec 16 - Houston, TX* @ The Heights Theater

*w/ String Quartet, John Calvin Abney, & Skylar Wilson