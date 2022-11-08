Wild Child Return With New Single 'Photographs'
Wilson and Beggins will also hit the road for a series of acoustic shows with special guest John Calvin Abney in December.
Acclaimed Austin-based ensemble Wild Child shared their brand new single "Photographs." It's a soulful, brass-filled outing rich with playful studio adornments that marks not just the return of the band after their 2018 full length Expectations, but also for the powerhouse writing duo of Kelsey Wilson and Alexander Beggins.
"'Photographs' is one of the first songs we wrote after a couple years of not writing together," Beggins says. "It has a familiar presence to songs we wrote when we were starting out but with a chiseled maturity." The track is just the first taste of more new Wild Child material to come in the coming months.
Wilson and Beggins will also hit the road for a series of acoustic shows with special guest John Calvin Abney in December, including a run of appearances in Texas that will feature a string quartet. Tickets for all of the dates are available here.
Wild Child is known for spreading its infectious blend of indie-pop and ear-worm melodies across the international music scene, charting viral hits to the tune of over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 100 million streams to date.
The band first formed in 2010 when the group's core duo of Wilson and Beggins wrote and released their first album, Pillow Talk (2011). Since then they've released three additional albums, The Runaround (2013), Fools (2015), and Expectations (2018), which saw the band welcome other artists like Chris Walla (Death Cab For Cutie), Scott McMicken (Dr. Dog), Matthew Logan Vasquez (Delta Spirit), and Max Frost into the fold.
Along the way, Wild Child has become a live act that's not to be missed, as seen during their episode of Austin City Limits, which has earned the band a diverse and dedicated fan base. After today's release, fans far and wide won't have to wait much longer to be a part of Wild Child's exciting next chapter.
Listen to the new single here:
Wild Child Live Dates
Dec 3 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
Dec 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
Dec 6 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
Dec 8 - Dallas, TX* @ Kessler Theater
Dec 9 - Austin, TX * @ The O4 Center
Dec 10 - Austin, TX * @ The O4 Center
Dec 16 - Houston, TX* @ The Heights Theater
*w/ String Quartet, John Calvin Abney, & Skylar Wilson
From This Author - Michael Major
November 8, 2022
The saga comes to an END. Golden Globe® and BAFTA winner Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween franchise, “Scream Queens,” Knives Out) is back as Laurie Strode, “a timeless scream queen” (K. Austin Collins, Rolling Stone), fighting for her life in the thrilling conclusion against the infamous masked killer, Michael Myers.
ENOLA HOLMES 2 Tops Netflix Watch List the Week of October 31
November 8, 2022
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill are back in Enola Holmes 2. The sibling mystery debuted atop the English Films List with 64.08M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week. The highly anticipated sequel was in the Top 10 in 93 countries. As fans prepared to unravel the mystery, Enola Holmes also jumped into the list.
Nu-Jazz Influenced Outside Releases 'A New Beginning' EP
November 8, 2022
Studio mastermind and prodigiously gifted multi-instrumentalist, writer and arranger Matt Cooper, aka Outside, has been a creative powerhouse from the time he founded Outside in 1993, to now where he has been Musical Director of Incognito and collaborated on the STR4TA project with Incognito’s Bluey and Gilles Peterson as co-writer/producer/performer.
Interview: Andrew Polk Reveals How He Relates to ARMAGEDDON TIME
November 8, 2022
Armageddon Time features a stacked ensemble cast, including Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Tovah Feldshuh, Jessica Chastain, and more. Andrew Polk, who has been seen on stage in The Band's Visit, plays Mr. Turkletaub, a 6th grade teacher at PS. 173 in Queens, NY. Read about Polk's unexpected connection to Mr. Turkletaub and more!
Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'Just Dreams'
November 8, 2022
The Austin based Souls Extolled are known for their diverse and provocative blend of familiar and eclectic rock fusion. Taking parts from indie and alt rock to grunge, ska, and punk, they have created a modern rock of the ages that can only be described as purely Souls Extolled. Listen to the new single now. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!