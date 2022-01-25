Why Not Release 'We Can Be Always' Featuring Lupin

WHY NOT have released a new single from their upcoming ep 'VERY WHY NOT' out this Friday, January 28, 2022. Pre-save the EP here.

The five track EP is a manic, genre-fluid collection of songs; a pure sonic bombast, driven by spontaneity and teeming with the twin joys of creation and friendship, with "WE CAN BE ALWAYS ft. Lupin" being a shining example of this. Lupin is Jake Luppen of the band Hippo Campus.

The band previously released the single "CASKET ft. papa mbye" which is out now. The song was added to best of playlists and round ups with Consequence of Sound, Ones To Watch, UPROXX and was also recently featured as song of the day with The Current.

WHY NOT pivoted from their math rock and punk-informed roots, incorporating a wider variety of musical influences. The result is an amalgamation of punching drums, intricate guitars, hard auto tune, digital distortion, and whatever experimental recording technique the band uncovers. Produced by Breen and mixed by Minneapolis producer and MacGregor's brother Caleb Hinz (Hippo Campus, Samia, Miloe), 'VERY WHY NOT' is a testament to the band's creative ambition.

Listen to the new single here: