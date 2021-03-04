Why Don't We Announce Launch Party on Roblox

Roblox, a global online platform bringing millions of people together through play, and multi-talented Signature Entertainment/Atlantic Records recording artist, Why Don't We, announced today the band's first Launch Party on the Roblox platform to celebrate their recently released sophomore album, 'The Good Times and the Bad Ones'. The Launch Party on Roblox will take place on Friday, March 5th at 4 p.m. PST. Three additional performances are scheduled throughout the weekend to give the global Roblox community an opportunity to enjoy this exclusive show.

Why Don't We released 'The Good Times and the Bad Ones' earlier this year and earned their highest debut on the Billboard 200 at #3 and their first #1 album on the album sales chart. The album features smash single "Fallin' (Adrenaline)," which has amassed over 142 million global streams and over 26 million video views since release. The single exploded onto the Top 40 radio chart, debuting at #35 before quickly ascending to #21 and earning the band their first career Billboard Hot 100 entry at #37. The band also preceded the album release with videos for standout tracks "Lotus Inn" and "Slow Down" (the latter of which samples The Smashing Pumpkins classic "1979").

Created by Atlantic Records in partnership with Roblox developer, Melon Dev, The Why Don't We Launch Party brings the band into the Metaverse. Fans will get to enjoy an exclusive live performance of the band's most popular songs, shop limited edition virtual band merchandise, including digital avatars for each band member, play mini games, and complete fun quests prior to the first performance. In addition, the band will host a Q&A after their performance and answer questions from the community.

"Having spent so many hours on Roblox, it's awesome that we get to connect with our fans in this community we know so well," said Zach Herron of Why Don't We. "While we've missed being on tour and interacting with our fans all over the world, being able to connect in this way is bringing fandom to a whole new level. Literally anyone can join the party, no matter where they are, so we're excited to see everyone this weekend on Roblox."

Roblox has become a go-to destination for music artists to connect with their fans and for the community to access artists. The Why Don't We Launch Party is the second event of its kind that the Roblox platform has hosted following the award-winning Ava Max Launch Party last Fall, which was also developed in partnership with Atlantic Records.

"Ultimately our goal is to champion the artists, and Roblox helps us do that by giving them an opportunity to connect with fans and promote their music in new ways," said Paul Sinclair, General Manager & EVP, Atlantic Records. "Why Don't We are crazy talented, and we want to get their music heard by as many fans as possible. With their huge online/social media presence and Roblox's popularity among their key audience, this partnership is a no-brainer."

"At its roots music is a form of communication, a way to connect people, and something artists have missed this past year due to the pandemic," said Jon Vlassopulos, Vice President and Global Head of Music for Roblox. "We are focused on creating these types of immersive, rich experiences in the Roblox Metaverse and are excited to bring the Roblox community the chance to connect with Why Don't We and enjoy this exclusive show together with friends."

Watch a launch party trailer here: