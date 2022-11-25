Whitney Weiss Returns With New Single 'The Best Way'
The track is now available on streaming platforms.
Rising US producer Whitney Weiss returns with the atmospheric new single, 'The Best Way' out the 18th November.
On 'The Best Way', the Paris-based producer leans into her penchant for atmospheric synths and mood-switching soundscapes laden in 80's nostalgia, as a spoken word vocal drives through the track in this ode to long nights spent on the dancefloor
From illegal South American open-air raves to underground clubs across Europe, DJ and producer Whitney Weiss exuberantly delights crowds with her dynamic sets, honed during years of playing 8+ hour stretches in Argentinean factories and parks.
The Rinse France resident's reputation for carefully curated sets has seen her work with Lisbon imprint, Naive, and play prime slots at festivals and parties, including Buttons (Berlin), PAT (Brooklyn), Savage (London), Semolina (Warsaw), qLab (Milan), The Carry Nation (Brooklyn), and Kiddy Smile's infamous Strangé party (Paris), as well as residencies at Club Sandwich in Paris and appearances on HÖR Berlin, The Lot Radio, and Teki Latex's 90s-inspired TV show Overdrive Infinity.
