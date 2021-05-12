Whitehall Share New Video for 'Two Eight Ten'

South Carolina based indie-rock band Whitehall have shared a music video for "Two Eight Ten," taken off of the band's newest album Swordfish Catcher. Album producer Preston Dunnavant stepped into the role of director for the video, managing to translate the melancholic, cathartic song into an equally cathartic visual, complete with muted colors and swirling images. Fans can watch the music video for "Two Eight Ten," premiering now with New Noise Magazine.

"'Two Eight Ten' started as a little melody I would sing in my head for about 3 months and then one afternoon it just wrote itself," vocalist Paddy McKiernan shares on the song itself. "All my dissatisfaction, tired-feelings, isolation, and a dash of anger turned into this cathartic album closer. We knew it'd be the last song on the record as soon as we finished- to us it's always felt like the end of a long, stressful day."

Earlier this year, Whitehall released their sophomore album Swordfish Catcher via Common Ground Collective. The eleven-track endeavor was recorded by the band at Rialto Row in Charleston, SC by producer Preston Dunnavant and was mastered by Matt Garber at For The Record Mastering. The album gained attention from sites such as NPR, American Songwriter, Under The Radar, The Alternative, and many others.

Fans can stream Swordfish Catcher now at cgc.lnk.to/SwordfishCatcher.

So you've heard of indie rock? Whitehall is like that stuff, but while they disarm you with their crispy and rich sounds, they're relaying the complexity of their lives and of your own. Whitehall plays songs about things like sinking ships, being on edge, and forgetting your own name in a way that's familiar but with striking tightness and chaotic precision. This Charleston, SC quartet wraps their earnest songs with bright and hearty music, taking a killer live show everywhere they go.

Whitehall is Paddy McKiernan (vocals/guitar), Avery Greeson (guitar), Davis Rowe (drums) and Brennan Clark (bass).

Watch the new video here: