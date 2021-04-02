Whitehall Release Sophomore Album 'Swordfish Catcher'

South Carolina based indie-rock band Whitehall have released their sophomore album Swordfish Catcher today via Common Ground Collective. The eleven-track endeavor was recorded by the band at Rialto Row in Charleston, SC by producer Preston Dunnavant and was mastered by Matt Garber at For The Record Mastering. In true 2021 fashion, Whitehall is also treating fans to a livestream to celebrate the album release, set for Monday, April 5 at 8pm EST on the band's YouTube channel. The show is free to attend, but the band will be accepting donations in return for some fun treats for those who chose to donate - the donation menu can be found here. Fans can stream Swordfish Catcher now at cgc.lnk.to/SwordfishCatcher.

On the new album, vocalist Paddy McKiernan shares, "We wrote Swordfish Catcher as a deep dive into everything we were feeling at the time - new relationships, old ones, and beginning to tour regularly. We were excited and optimistic but still wary and anxious. All of those emotions coexisted and combined into the record's landscape. This is our account of exploring new territories and finding deeper understanding in familiar ones." Prior to today's release, Whitehall shared singles "Contingency Plan," "New Hampshire," "Good Guy," and "Capsize", that have gained attention from sites such as NPR, American Songwriter, Under The Radar, The Alternative, and many others.

The band continues, "Swordfish Catcher is the coalescing of the first 5 years of our time as a band and all of the strange turns and speed bumps that lead us to a sound we can all agree is 'ours.' The teenage angst that bled into our first album, Ocean Fiction, is still driving a lot of the feel on Swordfish Catcher, but we intended for most of that angst to turn into a more informed musical worldview as we've entered our mid-20's."

So you've heard of indie rock? Whitehall is like that stuff, but while they disarm you with their crispy and rich sounds, they're relaying the complexity of their lives and of your own. Whitehall plays songs about things like sinking ships, being on edge, and forgetting your own name in a way that's familiar but with striking tightness and chaotic precision. This Charleston, SC quartet wraps their earnest songs with bright and hearty music, taking a killer live show everywhere they go.

Whitehall is Paddy McKiernan (vocals/guitar), Avery Greeson (guitar), Davis Rowe (drums) and Brennan Clark (bass).

Listen to the new album here: