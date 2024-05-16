White Reaper and Spiritual Camp Release 7' Two Song Split

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Louisville garage rockers, White Reaper, and San Francisco punks, Spiritual Cramp, have released their two-song 7” split which is now available on all streaming platforms and in two exclusive vinyl variants (Clear and Black Ice).

Last month the bands announced the split with Spiritual Cramp sharing “Whatever You Say Man” featuring White Reaper and now, fans can hear White Reaper’s side of the split - “Shimmy” featuring Spiritual Cramp.

White Reaper commented on the collaboration:

“‘Shimmy’ is a song we all wrote together during the very early days of the pandemic, and for whatever reason at that time we just couldn’t crack the code on the lyrics or the arrangement. Years later, having revisited the song, it seemed clear what to add and / or subtract to get it to where we wanted it to be. There’s this sort of fast-talking / singing part in the verses that felt like something that would really lend itself to Mike’s voice and he totally crushed it.”

White Reaper and Spiritual Cramp will play a handful of dates together to celebrate the 7” which will get underway June 17th in Boston; they’ll also hit Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and DC. The dates fall in the middle of Spiritual Cramp’s own headline tour (full dates below).

WHITE REAPER & SPIRITUAL CRAMP TOUR DATES

6/17 - Boston - Brighton Music Hall

6/19 - Brooklyn - Elsewhere

6/20 - Philadelphia - Underground Arts

6/21 - DC - The Atlantis

WHITE REAPER TOUR DATES

8/23 - Torremolinos, Spain - Canela Party

8/27 - Cardiff, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach %

8/28 - Southampton, UK - Papillion %

8/29 - Cambridge, UK - Junction 2 %

% - Co-Headline With Militarie Gun

SPIRITUAL CRAMP TOUR DATES

6/13 - Detroit - Lager House @

6/14 - Cleveland - Grog Shop @

6/15 - Toronto - Lee’s Place @

6/16 - Montreal - Bar Le Ritz @

6/22 - Raleigh - Kings @

7/25 - San Diego - Casbah @

7/26 - Los Angeles - Lodge Room @

7/27 - Sacramento - The Starlet Room @

7/29 - Seattle - Madam Lou’s @

7/30 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret @

7/31 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall @

8/2 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop @

8/8 - Santa Ana - The Observatory &

@ - Headline

& - Hives Support

ABOUT WHITE REAPER

Comprised of Tony Esposito (guitar / vocals), Ryan Hater (keyboards), Sam Wilkerson (bass), Nick Wilkerson (drums), and Hunter Thompson (guitar), White Reaper's 2023 studio album Asking for a Ride arrived to a flurry of critical acclaim. “It could be White Reaper’s best album. It’s entirely possible that the album is flat-out-great, maybe even a classic of its form,” declared Uproxx, while Stereogum praised the band’s “Ideal balance of pop accessibility and rocking-the-f-out abandon.” Asking for a Ride followed White Reaper’s 2019 album You Deserve Love, which was led by the number one alternative radio hit, “Might Be Right." The New York Times observed, “The Kentucky quintet White Reaper blends the winking gravitas of ‘70s arena rock with garage-y power pop… enjoy the trip back,” while GQ applauded the release as “the perfect companion for all your nice weather fun.” Equal parts glam and grit, You Deserve Love found the band expanding on the songcraft laid down on 2017’s critically acclaimed The World’s Best American Band, which landed on Noisey’s “100 Best Albums of 2017” and Pitchfork’s “20 Best Rock Albums of 2017,” earning an 8.0 album score.

ABOUT SPIRITUAL CRAMP

San Francisco punks Spiritual Cramp released their long-awaited self-titled debut LP on November 3rd 2023 via Blue Grape Music. Produced by Michael Bingham and Michael Fenton of the band with additional production from Carlos de la Garza (Paramore, M83, The Linda Linda's, Cherry Glazerr, etc.) the album received praise and support from likes of Pitchfork, FADER, the highly coveted Stereogum album of the week, The Needle Drop and much more. The band brings fast downstrokes and upstrokes with hip-hop production and reggae inspirations to a Taking Heads meets Big Audio Dynamite meets Clash-styled punk, finding a balance between Molotov protest songs and genuine personal struggle heavy with this self-interrogation.

