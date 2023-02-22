When We Were Young Festival Adds Second Date

Due to overwhelming demand, a second date of Sunday, October 22, 2023 has been added to the When We Were Young Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Presale for the new date begins Friday, February 24 at 2 PM PST at WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com and any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 24 at 3 PM PST.

The festival will feature the same lineup on both Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22 dates. With an epic pop-punk twist, next year's bill delivers a colossal collection of the all-star bands that perfected the genre, including headliners Blink-182, featuring reunited original members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker and one of the most influential bands of the genre, Green Day.

The lineup also features fan favorites 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low, Yellowcard, Rise Against, Sum 41, Pierce the Veil, Gym Class Heroes, Michelle Branch, Thrice, Rise Against, Simple Plan, New Found Glory and many more.

Layaway plans start at $19.99 down. GA tickets start at $279.99, GA+ tickets start at $439.99 and VIP tickets start at $539.99. VIP cabanas will also be available to purchase for guests 21 years of age and older. For the full list of ticket amenities and details please visit WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com.