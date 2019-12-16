Wham! Releases 4K Video for 'Last Christmas'

Last Christmas, the soundtrack album, inspired by the music of George Michael and Wham! is available now. The soundtrack features "This Is How (We Want You To Get High)" a brand new George Michael song, classic Wham! songs including "Last Christmas," "Everything She Wants" and George Michael's best loved tracks from his solo years.

Speaking of her meeting with George Michael that led to the making of the film, Emma Thompson said: "The wisdom and emotional scope of George's lyrics have always amazed me. So many feel like they were written for the movie."



"After I met George and experienced his compassion and understanding up close, I realized that in fact the movie was written for those lyrics."



All songs were written, arranged and produced by George Michael, except "This Is How (We Want You To Get High)," which was co-written and co-produced by George Michael and James Jackman, and they will appeal to fans who grew up with his music and introduce a new generation to George Michael's extraordinary musical virtuosity and range.



The making of the film began when the acclaimed British film producer David Livingstone (best known for the BAFTA Award winning feature film, PRIDE and the Renee Zellweger feature, JUDY) spoke of his love of Wham!'s (George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley) iconic hit, "Last Christmas" to the Oscar-winning actor, producer and screenwriter, Emma Thompson.



That conversation sowed the germ of a winning idea: to make a film inspired by "Last Christmas," so in Spring 2013, Emma Thompson visited George Michael at his London home who gave her his blessing.

Highlights include the much-loved hits, "Faith," "Fastlove," "Freedom '90," and "Too Funky" alongside such surprises as "Heal The Pain," "Waiting for that Day" and the MTV Unplugged version of "Praying For Time" (which George himself adored) and the fabulous Older track, "Move On." Then when Emma Thompson heard the new track, "This Is How (We Want You To Get High)," she instantly knew it had to be part of Last Christmas.

Watch the new 4K music video here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories